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Türkiye Pushes Through Investment Reforms Amid Global Turmoil
(MENAFN) Türkiye is pressing ahead with sweeping legal, administrative, and fiscal reforms designed to sharpen its appeal to global investors, even as geopolitical turbulence rattles international markets, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz announced Monday.
Speaking at the Powerhouse for Investment at the Türkiye Century press conference in the capital Ankara, Yilmaz said officials had convened to brief the public on a package of measures unveiled the previous Friday by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, aimed at bolstering national competitiveness and reinforcing the country's investment landscape.
The vice president painted a sobering picture of the global backdrop, citing escalating geopolitical flashpoints — particularly the risk of further escalation in the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US — as forces exerting mounting pressure on energy markets, trade corridors, and international financial conditions.
Against that volatile environment, Yilmaz argued that resilience, predictability, and productive capacity have emerged as the decisive variables determining where global capital flows. He stressed that Türkiye had navigated this fragmented landscape with discipline, taking targeted steps to insulate the economy from regional spillovers while preserving market stability.
"Türkiye stands out as a stable, predictable, and reliable partner for investment and industrial activity," Yilmaz said.
He underscored the country's structural advantages, pointing to its robust industrial base, advanced logistics network, and deep integration into global supply chains. Türkiye's geographic position at the convergence of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, he added, positions it as an increasingly pivotal hub for production, trade, and distribution at a moment when global supply chains are being fundamentally redrawn.
The reform drive, Yilmaz said, is broad in scope and deliberate in design. "We are implementing new legal, administrative, fiscal, and institutional measures with the aim of enhancing our country's competitiveness and strengthening the investment climate," he said, reaffirming the government's commitment to sustaining macroeconomic stability alongside a resilient growth trajectory.
Speaking at the Powerhouse for Investment at the Türkiye Century press conference in the capital Ankara, Yilmaz said officials had convened to brief the public on a package of measures unveiled the previous Friday by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, aimed at bolstering national competitiveness and reinforcing the country's investment landscape.
The vice president painted a sobering picture of the global backdrop, citing escalating geopolitical flashpoints — particularly the risk of further escalation in the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the US — as forces exerting mounting pressure on energy markets, trade corridors, and international financial conditions.
Against that volatile environment, Yilmaz argued that resilience, predictability, and productive capacity have emerged as the decisive variables determining where global capital flows. He stressed that Türkiye had navigated this fragmented landscape with discipline, taking targeted steps to insulate the economy from regional spillovers while preserving market stability.
"Türkiye stands out as a stable, predictable, and reliable partner for investment and industrial activity," Yilmaz said.
He underscored the country's structural advantages, pointing to its robust industrial base, advanced logistics network, and deep integration into global supply chains. Türkiye's geographic position at the convergence of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, he added, positions it as an increasingly pivotal hub for production, trade, and distribution at a moment when global supply chains are being fundamentally redrawn.
The reform drive, Yilmaz said, is broad in scope and deliberate in design. "We are implementing new legal, administrative, fiscal, and institutional measures with the aim of enhancing our country's competitiveness and strengthening the investment climate," he said, reaffirming the government's commitment to sustaining macroeconomic stability alongside a resilient growth trajectory.
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