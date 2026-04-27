Purple Biotech Announces New Data From CAPTN-3 Platform Tri-Specific IM1240

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data, generated in the lab of Dr. Amir Horowitz of the Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, demonstrated that all tested patient-derived tumor samples (n=7) responded to IM1240 treatment

New data shows that the NKG2A arm significantly enhanced anti-tumor activity in all samples and improved the therapeutic index

Immune cell structures known as a hallmark of effective anti-tumor immune response and favorable prognosis, were induced by IM1240 in a patient-derived non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) biopsy, corresponding with IM1240 anti-tumor efficacy

REHOVOT, Israel, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech" or "the Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company developing a next-generation immunotherapy platform designed to maximize anti-cancer efficacy while minimizing toxicity, today announced new preclinical data supporting the clinical potential of IM1240, the Company's lead CAPTN-3 tri-specific antibody. IM1240 is a conditionally activated, capped-CD3 × 5T4 × NKG2A tri-specific designed to direct tumor-selective T-cell activation while also leveraging NKG2A-mediated checkpoint inhibition to enhance anti-tumor activity.

The new data, generated in the laboratory of Dr. Amir Horowitz of the Tisch Cancer Institute and the Lipschultz Precision Immunology Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, demonstrated potent anti-tumor activity for IM1240 across multiple treatment-resistant patient-derived tumor samples. All seven tested samples responded to IM1240 treatment, including samples from PD-1 or PD-1/chemo-resistant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma metastatic lymph nodes and enfortumab vedotin + PD-1-resistant muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

"These data demonstrate the critical contribution of IM1240's NKG2A arm, confirmed using a variant with a mutated NKG2A-binding domain, which resulted in loss of apoptotic activity across all samples,” said Dr. Horowitz.“Further tissue profiling analyses of NSCLC patient-derived explants demonstrated that treatment with IM1240 induced pronounced immune cell reorganization within the tissue hallmarked by visible induction of mature tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS), which are associated with strong anti-tumor immunity and improved clinical outcomes, as well as increased abundances of CD8 T cells and NK cells, and reduction in numbers of Tregs and tumor cells.”

Gil Efron, Chief Executive Officer of Purple Biotech added,“The differentiation of the CAPTN-3 platform from other T cell engagers with the contribution of its NKG2A arm that dually engages NK cells and enhances activity and expands the therapeutic index which we believe is very important for patients' treatment and for potential improved clinical outcomes, and we are excited by these results from the lab of Dr. Amir Horowitz. IM1240 has the potential to treat resistant patients across multiple tumor types as supported by preclinical data in triple-negative breast cancer, NSCLC, head & neck and bladder cancer models, suggesting a significant market opportunity .”

About the CAPTN-3 Platform

CAPTN-3, Purple Biotech's lead program, is a platform of masked tri-specific antibodies that simultaneously target tumor-associated antigens while engaging both T cells and NK cells. Proprietary capping technology confines immune activation to the tumor microenvironment by masking the CD3-binding arm in circulation and activating it only at the tumor site, significantly expanding the therapeutic window versus unmasked T-cell engagers. The platform's lead candidates, IM1240 (targeting 5T4) and IM1305 (targeting TROP2), are in preclinical development.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company developing a next-generation immunotherapy platform designed to maximize anti-cancer potency while minimizing toxicity. The Company is focused on advancing its lead program, CAPTN-3 - a platform of masked tri-specific antibodies that simultaneously target tumors while engaging both T cells and NK cells. Capping technology confines immune activation to the tumor microenvironment, significantly expanding the therapeutic window compared to conventional T-cell engagers. The platform's lead candidate, IM1240, is advancing towards the clinic, and its second candidate, IM1305, is in preclinical development. The Company's pipeline also includes additional clinical-stage assets, for which further development is pending partnering or investment, including CM24, a CEACAM1-blocking antibody that demonstrated improved outcomes across all efficacy endpoints in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and NT219, a dual IRS1/2 and STAT3 inhibitor in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. The Company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel. For additional information about the Company, please visit:

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