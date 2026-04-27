Ocular Therapeutixtm To Participate In May Scientific And Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDFORD, Mass., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL,“Ocular”), an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming scientific and investor conferences in May 2026.

Upcoming Investor Conferences :

Bank of America Health Care Conference 2026:

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Fireside Chat: 3:40 – 4:10 PM PDT

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Stifel 2026 Virtual Ophthalmology Forum:

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Fireside Chat: 2:30 – 2:55 PM EDT

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the Bank of America and Stifel fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Ocular Therapeutix website on the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for at least 30 days following the presentation.

Upcoming Scientific Conferences :

Eyecelerator @ ARVO 2026: May 1, 2026

Denver, CO

Presentation: Ocular Therapeutix: Retina Experience Redefined



Presentation Date/Time: Friday, May 1, 2026, 2:18 – 2:23 PM MDT

Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer at Ocular Therapeutix

ARVO 2026 Annual Meeting: May 3 - 7, 2026

Denver, CO

Presentation: Efficacy and Safety of Intravitreal Axitinib Hydrogel (OTX-TKI) in Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Phase 3 SOL-1 Trial Results



Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, May 5, 2026, 1:15 – 1:30 PM MDT

Presenter: Patricio G. Schlottmann, MD

Poster Title: Real-World Anti-VEGF Treatment Utilization and Vision Outcomes in Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Analysis of the Vestrum Database



Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 7, 2026, 8:00 – 9:45 AM MDT

Presenter: Andrew A. Moshfeghi, MD, MBA, FASRS

Poster Title: Anti-VEGF Treatment Patterns and Long-Term Vision Outcomes in Patients with nAMD in the IRIS Registry



Session Date/Time: Thursday, May 7, 2026, 8:00 – 9:45 AM MDT

Presenter: Christina Y. Weng, MD, MBA

Retina World Congress (RWC) 2026: May 14 - 17, 2026

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Presentation Title: Ocular Therapeutix: Retina Experience Redefined



Presentation Date/Time: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 8:15 – 8:20 AM EDT

Presenter: Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer at Ocular Therapeutix

Presentation Title: Update on Latest TKI data from the OTX-TKI program



Presentation Date/Time: Friday, May 15, 2026, 4:30 – 4:35 PM EDT

Presenter: Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD

Symposium Title: Redefining the Management of nAMD: The Impact of Durability and Sustained Disease Control



Symposium Date/Time: Friday, May 15, 2026, 7:15 – 8:15 PM EDT

Presenters: Patricio G. Schlottmann, MD; Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD; Mark R. Barakat, MD

The Royal College of Ophthalmologists Annual Congress 2026: May 18 - 20, 2026

Manchester, UK

Symposium Title: Redefining the Management of nAMD: The Impact of Durability and Sustained Disease Control



Symposium Date/Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 12:30 – 1:30 PM BST

Presenters: Adnan Tufail, MBBS, MD, FRCOphth; Darius M. Moshfeghi, MD; Dilsher S. Dhoot, MD

Exact medical conference presentation times may be subject to change.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).

Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.

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DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLITM, ELUTYXTM, and Ocular TherapeutixTM are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Investors & Media

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Bill Slattery

Vice President, Investor Relations

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