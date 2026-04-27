Aeluma Appoints Willy Rachmady Vice President Of Strategic Partnerships And Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran Intel Semiconductor Leader to Drive Foundry Strategy, Ecosystem Partnerships, and Commercial Scale

GOLETA, Calif., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, announced today it has appointed Willy Rachmady, Ph.D. as its Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem. In this role, Dr. Rachmady will lead foundry and ecosystem partnerships, customer engineering, and the company's technology commercialization strategy spanning silicon photonics and compound semiconductor platforms.

Dr. Rachmady brings more than 20 years of technical and strategic leadership in advanced semiconductor technologies to Aeluma. Most recently, he served as a senior technical leader at Intel Corporation driving corporate-wide initiatives that shaped Intel's technology and product roadmaps, strategic investments, and ecosystem partnerships. During his tenure at Intel, he made foundational contributions across advanced CMOS process development, 3D wafer stacking, heterogeneous integration, and compound semiconductor device technologies including III-V and germanium platforms. He is a named inventor on more than 350 U.S. patents and is a three-time recipient of Intel's Top Inventor Award.

At Aeluma, Dr. Rachmady will focus on building and scaling the company's strategic partnerships across the manufacturing ecosystem, including frontend and backend fabrication, wafer-scale integration, and packaging, while driving commercial opportunities for Aeluma's III-V-based image sensor, high-speed photodiode, and quantum dot laser products. He will also lead the expansion of Aeluma's intellectual property portfolio and support its technology roadmap across near- and long-term commercial horizons, including silicon photonics, co-packaged optics, and CMOS integration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Willy to the Aeluma team,” said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., President and CEO.“His rare combination of deep process technology expertise, broad ecosystem relationships, and strategic perspective is exactly what we need at this stage of the company's growth. With commercial interest building across our target markets, Willy's appointment strengthens our ability to execute on our commercial roadmap and accelerate our path to volume manufacturing.”

Dr. Rachmady added,“Aeluma has built an impressive technology foundation with a product portfolio uniquely positioned at the intersection of compound semiconductors and scalable manufacturing. I'm excited to help translate that foundation into strategic partnerships and market wins that define Aeluma's next phase of growth.”

Dr. Rachmady holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and will report directly to President and CEO Dr. Jonathan Klamkin.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit .

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