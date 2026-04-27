Caremetx Acquires U.S.-Based Patient Services And Free Goods Pharmacy Operations From Cencora, Significantly Expanding Its Patient Access Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As demand for technology-forward patient services accelerates, combined organization positions CareMetx to deliver greater innovation for biopharma clients.

BETHESDA, MD, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, the market-leading technology-enabled patient services provider, today announced the acquisition of Cencora's U.S. Hub consulting services operations previously conducted under the Lash Group and including TheraCom free goods pharmacy. The transaction substantially increases CareMetx's operational scale and accelerates the company's ability to serve an expanded portfolio of pharmaceutical brands and patient populations across pharmacy, medical, and dual benefit products.

The acquired operations encompass full-service hub operations, patient access staffing infrastructure, and free goods pharmacy fulfillment, directly extending CareMetx's end-to-end platform and strengthening its position as one of the most comprehensive patient access solutions providers in the specialty therapy market.

Expanding the Platform Where It Matters Most

With 15 years of dedicated investment in patient services, CareMetx brings a proven technology platform, expanding AI and workflow automation capabilities, and a track record of measurable program improvement across more than 155 pharmaceutical brands. The acquired operations add experienced teams, established client relationships, and complementary therapeutic expertise that strengthen what CareMetx can deliver for every manufacturer it serves.

The timing reflects where the industry is headed. Payor complexity is increasing, provider burden is growing, and manufacturers need partners who invest ahead of the curve, deploying automation where it reduces friction and brings intelligence to decisions that still rely too heavily on manual intervention. The acquisition of Cencora's U.S. Hub consulting services operations augments CareMetx's existing end-to-end platform with even greater scale.

With increasing demand for technology-forward hub services, CareMetx was selected as the ideal partner to deliver a smooth transition for patients, providers and clients currently served by Cencora's U.S. Hub consulting services business. Cencora will continue to rely on CareMetx as a preferred partner for patient services in the United States.

"This acquisition reflects both the growth of CareMetx and the confidence our clients and partners place in our model," said Greg Morris, President & Chief Strategy Officer, CareMetx. "Patient services is - and has always been - our primary strategic focus. We've spent 15 years building a platform that turns scattered signals into synchronized action, and we invest a significant portion of revenue each year into the technology and people that make that possible. The teams, programs, and patients coming to CareMetx will benefit from that commitment from day one, and our goal is that every client experiences this transition as a step forward, not just a change in name. And as demand for technology-forward hub services increases, we believe CareMetx is now even more strongly positioned to deepen our focus on innovation for our clients and advance our longstanding mission to meaningfully improve patient outcomes."

CareMetx is committed to delivering a smooth transition for the patients, providers and clients currently served by Cencora's U.S. Hub consulting services operations. To ensure continuity of care and a seamless client experience, CareMetx has assembled a dedicated internal transition team led by Michael Sullivan, Chief Integration Officer, and Shabbir Ahmed, Chief Growth Officer.

Centerview Partners LLC is acting as sole financial advisor to Cencora, and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal advisor. Bass, Berry & Sims and Covington served as legal advisors to CareMetx.

About CareMetx

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled patient services provider facilitating patient access to specialty medications. With 15 years serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers, CareMetx combines proprietary technology and infrastructure, intelligent automation, and compassionate patient advocacy to reduce barriers, accelerate time to therapy, and improve outcomes across every stage of the treatment journey for millions of patients each year.

For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Karen Kopitzke CareMetx, LLC...