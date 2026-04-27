Turgo Launches V2 Autonomous Marketing Platform To Automate Net New Business Acquisition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Marketing teams spend too much time coordinating tools and not enough time acquiring customers. The average B2B stack requires seven manual steps just to reach one prospect. Today, turgo is launching V2 to solve this exact problem.

Turgo is an autonomous marketing execution platform. It does not just organize data or generate copy. It acts as a complete marketing department. Users set the strategy, and the AI executes the work across LinkedIn, email, social media, and voice. No team of specialists required.

The V2 release introduces a self-serve model designed for growth teams across SMBs and enterprises. To mark the launch, Turgo is introducing the Outbound Accelerator program. New users receive immediate platform access to run their first live campaign, along with preferred launch pricing on all self-serve plans.

"We built Turgo because the best founders and marketers should be spending their time on strategy and creative thinking, not chasing down data or managing a stack of disconnected tools," said Pallav Tamaskar, CEO and Co-founder of Turgo. "V2 gives any team, regardless of size, the same execution power as a full marketing department. That is what makes this genuinely different."

The Autonomous Marketing Department

The V2 platform replaces the fragmented marketing stack with five specialized AI employees that work together inside a single, continuous execution loop.

The AI Inbound Marketer generates traffic and captures leads through automated content creation and social media engagement. The AI Outbound Rep identifies buyers using real-time intent signals across 60 million companies, then sends personalized, multi-channel messages to secure meetings. The AI Calling Agent conducts real-time voice conversations to qualify leads and book meetings directly onto calendars. The AI Media Buyer audits competitor campaigns and automatically runs ads across Meta, LinkedIn, and TikTok. The AI Marketing Ops agent scores leads, tracks revenue impact, and uses campaign data to train and optimize the next workflow.

Every conversation, call outcome, and reply feeds back into the system. The next campaign starts smarter than the last.

This architecture provides a clear edge over existing tools. While most software stops at data enrichment or content generation, Turgo handles the entire lifecycle. A process that typically takes a human team three days across four different tools is executed by Turgo in four minutes. Companies can now reach their entire total addressable market every 90 days, compared to the five to ten percent that most teams manage today.

Since its initial launch in mid-February, Turgo has grown fast. The company doubled its business in two months, with strong double-digit growth and successful deployments across more than 30 enterprise and startup customers spanning real estate, retail, financial services, and technology. In one recent campaign, the platform generated 108 qualified leads with an 81 percent open rate and a 2.5 percent reply rate. Voice-powered follow-ups produced four times more meetings than email alone.

"The real breakthrough with V2 is genuine autonomy," said Prithvi Damera, Founder of Turgo. "We spent months moving beyond AI assistants that just suggest what to do. What we built is an execution engine. Give it a prompt, and it structures a multi-channel campaign, connects to the right APIs, and runs the whole thing. Marketers get to focus on what actually matters."

Turgo V2 is available immediately. The platform supports multi-channel execution across LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, WordPress, email, and voice calling, with 150-plus pre-built workflow templates and integrations with 25-plus tools. Turgo is ISO 42001 certified.

To claim the Outbound Accelerator offer and launch your first campaign, visit turgo.