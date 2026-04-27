IPL 2026: Southee Lauds Rinku's 'Cricket Smarts,' Dubs Narine 'Unbelievable' After KKR's Thriller Win

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Tim Southee lauded Rinku Singh's composure and Sunil Narine's match-winning Super Over effort after Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a dramatic win over Lucknow Super Giants in their recently concluded IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

KKR had to claw their way back into the contest after slipping into early trouble, before Rinku's unbeaten 83, capped by four sixes in the final over, lifted them to 155, a total that eventually proved just enough to force a tie.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Southee credited the collective resilience shown by the side, particularly after a shaky start with the bat and emphasised that it was not just the runs, but the timing and awareness of Rinku's knock that made the difference in a high-pressure situation.

“We took the long way around, but we got there in the end, so well done, two points. I'll just touch on the batting innings and I think obviously we had a little cameo from Greeny (Cameron Green), but I think a special mention to Rinku (Singh). You used your experience, you've obviously been a part of the Indian side for a while, but the cricket you've played in tonight was a great example of the experience you showed and the cricket smarts that you have, to take that game deep like you did in the last two overs, I think we were 17 and 26 and proved to be the difference,” Southee told players in the dressing room in a video shared by the franchise.

KKR had looked set for a below-par score before that late assault, underlining the significance of Rinku's finishing burst in shifting momentum. Southee also highlighted the team's unity after a difficult start to the tournament, noting that the group stayed together despite setbacks.

“We've seen in the last two games how connected this group is! The willingness to train hard, stick together and add in what happened in that batting innings early on. It could have easily gone horribly wrong, but I think it showed the connection amongst this group to stick together and a bit of brilliance from Rinku with a hand from Greeny along the way,” he added.

Defending 155, KKR needed early breakthroughs, and Southee singled out Vaibhav Arora for setting the tone with the ball in the powerplay.

“Flow on to the bowling, I think the way Vaibhav (Arora), you started. It was bloody impressive, mate. You bowled with accuracy, you bowled with pace, you bowled with skill and defending a low total like we were at the start was always going to be crucial,” he stated.

LSG appeared in control at various stages of the chase, but KKR's bowlers kept chipping away, eventually pushing the game into a Super Over after a last-ball six tied the scores.

In the one-over eliminator, Narine delivered a standout performance, conceding just one run while picking up key wickets, an effort Southee described as exceptional under pressure.

“I think you set the tone beautifully and backed up by all the bowlers throughout and also a special mention to Sunny (Sunil Narine), I know you've had a great time. It was pretty good and then super over. Unbelievable mate. To go out there in that situation,” Southee said.

He also credited the team's fielding effort, which included sharp catches and crucial interventions in the deep that helped keep KKR in the contest, saying,“One other part I'll touch on was I think that's our stand in the field, I think we're brilliant.”

KKR eventually chased down the Super Over target in a single delivery, with Rinku once again at the centre of the action, sealing a much-needed win.