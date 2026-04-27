Minister Of State Meets UN Under-Secretary-General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Monday with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations HE Jean-Pierre Lacroix, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United Nations and ways to support and strengthen them were reviewed.

Developments in the work of peacekeeping forces in Lebanon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo were also discussed, along with a number of issues of mutual interest.

HE the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations praised, during the meeting, the role played by the State of Qatar in mediation and the peaceful resolution of international disputes, in pursuit of international peace and security.