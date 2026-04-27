German Delegation Visits Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Employees of the Embassy of Germany in Azerbaijan visited Khankendi city, a source in the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, told Trend.

During the visit, the delegation received detailed briefings on the large-scale construction and urban development projects currently underway in the city. The source noted that efforts to modernize infrastructure and establish a contemporary urban environment in Khankendi are being carried out consistently.

In addition to restoration and construction initiatives, the return of residents displaced from their native lands is being facilitated. The relocation process to the Karkijahan settlement has already commenced and is being implemented in phases.

As part of the visit, the diplomats toured Victory Square and Garabagh University, where they expressed particular interest in the institution's activities and the conditions provided for students.