Jafar Jabbarli Library Presents Digital Project Honoring Khagani Shirvani

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 900th anniversary of the prominent representative of classical Azerbaijani literature, poet-philosopher Khagani Shirvani, will be widely commemorated in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

This large-scale cultural program is being implemented in accordance with the presidential order dated January 28, 2026. In line with the implementation of the tasks arising from this decree, a series of events is being organized by the Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library.

The library has prepared an extensive presentation using artificial intelligence dedicated to Khagani Shirvani's "Habsiyya" (Prison) poems.

The project explores in depth one of the most complex yet productive periods of the poet's life, his imprisonment, analyzing the artistic and aesthetic features of the works written during this time through a modern interpretative approach.

The presentation, available on the library's official website, examines in detail the socio-political circumstances and the turbulent historical context of the era that led to the poet's imprisonment, as well as the court environment in which he lived.

It also highlights the emotional turmoil experienced by Khagani during his incarceration and the impact of these experiences on his poetry, presented through the analytical capabilities of artificial intelligence.

In addition, the library has created a digital resource base titled "Khagani Shirvani – 900" on its official website, where materials published across the internet about the poet's life and work are collected. Users can access full texts of articles through active links provided in the database.

Such initiatives contribute to the preservation of historical memory and heritage while ensuring that the rich legacy of classical Azerbaijani literature is transmitted to future generations in a modern and accessible format.

Khagani Shirvani was one of the most outstanding poets of medieval Azerbaijani literature. He was born in Shirvan and received a deep education in literature, philosophy, and the sciences of his time.

Khagani is especially known for his highly sophisticated style, rich metaphorical language, and philosophical depth. He gained fame as a master of the qasida genre, creating works that combined artistic refinement with moral and social reflection. His poetry often explores themes such as the fragility of human existence, injustice, spiritual struggle, and the search for truth.

Today, Khagani Shirvani is regarded as one of the greatest literary figures of the medieval Islamic world, and his works continue to be studied for their artistic mastery and philosophical insight.