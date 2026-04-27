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Azerbaijan Is Strategic Partner For The Czech Republic - Andrej Babiš

Azerbaijan Is Strategic Partner For The Czech Republic - Andrej Babiš


2026-04-27 07:06:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the Czech Republic. We have very sincere, friendly relations, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš said during a press statement with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

He also emphasized that Azerbaijan is at the center of the world's attention today.

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AzerNews

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