Azerbaijan Is Strategic Partner For The Czech Republic - Andrej Babiš

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan Is Strategic Partner For The Czech Republic - Andrej Babiš
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is a strategic partner for the Czech Republic. We have very sincere, friendly relations, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš said during a press statement with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.
He also emphasized that Azerbaijan is at the center of the world's attention today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment