(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Kincora Investor Webinar Invitation April 27, 2026 6:30 AM EDT | Source: Kincora Copper Limited Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Copper-gold explorer and hybrid project generator Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) ( Kincora or the Company ) is pleased to announce that it will be holding an Investor Webinar Presentation and Discussion on the afternoon of Tuesday April 28th Pacific Standard Time (PST) and morning of Wednesday 29th Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST). President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr Sam Spring, will update the market on recent and upcoming drill programs, exploration activities and corporate developments across the project portfolio. Both Kincora shareholders and interested investors are invited to attend the webinar and participate in the accompanying Q&A session. Kincora Copper Investor Webinar Details:



Canada

(Vancouver) US

(Dallas) Australia

(East Coast) Date 28-Apr-2026 28-Apr-2026 29-Apr-2026 Time 4.00PM PST 6.00PM CT 9.00AM AEST

Please note: Registration is required to attend this Zoom format investor webinar.

Please register in advance for the Zoom webinar using the following link:



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Questions can be submitted in advance of the webinar to Julia Maguire of The Capital Network via the following email address: ...

A replay of the webinar will be available on Kincora's website on the following page:



About Kincora: Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) is an emerging Australia-focused gold-copper explorer with a hybrid project generator strategy.

The Company is successfully proving up the prospectivity of its extensive project portfolio, which includes multiple district-scale landholdings and scalable drill ready targets. These assets are located in Australia's Lachlan Fold Belt and Mongolia's Southern Gobi, two of the globe's leading porphyry belts, and the historical Condobolin mining field within the Cobar basin in NSW.

The Company has already unlocked over $100 million of potential partner funding for multiple earlier stage and/or non-core porphyry projects. These initial deals have supported over 18,000 metres of drilling and over A$9m of partner funded exploration since late 2024, with management fees and exploration ramping up.

Partner discussions are ongoing for its remaining 100% owned flagship projects that are all situated within existing porphyry camps containing over 20-million-ounce gold equivalent resource inventory.

By having a significant portfolio of partner funded large porphyry projects, and a very focused capital efficient programs at the Condobolin and other sole funded projects, the Company is seeking to position Kincora as a leading institutional grade explorer in the public Australian and Canadian markets, and the leading project generator on the ASX.

The Company's website is:

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

For further information please contact:

Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer

... or +61431 329 345 Laurie Thomas, Strategic Advisor

... or +1306 341 3826



Media contact

Julia Maguire, Managing Director, The Capital Network

... or +61 2 7257 7338

Executive office Subsidiary office Australia 400 - 837 West Hastings Street C/- JM Corporate Services Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada Level 6, 350 Collins Street Tel: 1.604.283.1722 Melbourne, VIC, Australia 3000

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Kincora Copper Limited