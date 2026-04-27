MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) U92 Energy Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Phase One Drilling and Technical Advancement for Its Uranium Project in Guyana

April 27, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: U92 Energy Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - U92 Energy Corp. (TSXV: UTWO) (the " Company " or " U92 ") is pleased to provide a detailed corporate update on phase one drilling and technical advancement for its flagship Kurupung project (the " Kurupung Project "), located in Guyana. This update reflects continued progress across multiple workstreams following the Company's previously announced engagement of Orbit Garant (TSX: OGD) for the phase one inaugural 5,000 metre diamond drill program at the Kurupung Project.

The Company is excited to build on its historical mineral resource estimate (" historical MRE "), comprising 10.6Mlb Indicated at a grade of 0.072% and 10Mlb Inferred at a grade of 0.067% U3O8, while advancing a set of high-priority, previously untested targets across its 92km2 area within the Company's two Exploration Licenses (the " Licences ").

Progress Highlights:

Orbit Garant confirms the diamond drill rig assigned to U92 is currently in Guyana. It is anticipated the rig will be available for mobilization to site in the near term to commence the Company's phase one drilling on high-priority targets at the Kurupung Project. The Company has submitted the required environmental application for drill pad preparation, and field teams are on site to complete camp infrastructure, including construction of a fuel storage facility in accordance with the applicable requirements. Key machineries have been sourced to support access road upgrades and drill pad construction.

Adam Clode, CEO of U92, commented: "We are making strong, coordinated progress across site development and drill mobilization as we advance towards our first holes in the current drilling campaign at Kurupung. We are very excited about our upcoming drill program as we build on the Company's historical MRE, with the objective of incorporating the phase one drilling into a pit-constrained, updated mineral resource estimate in the second half of 2026. Our focus is on ensuring that all elements of the program, from target definition to operational readiness, are in place to support efficient execution once drill mobilization is complete, with the objective of delivering meaningful results and building long-term value for shareholders."

In parallel with site development and drilling preparation, U92 continues to advance its technical understanding of the Kurupung project through ongoing data integration and interpretation work. This work has confirmed the prioritization of high-confidence, high-priority drill targets for the upcoming program and beyond.

Further, the Company's technical team has been working with Watts, Griffis & McOuat (WGM), to reinterpret historical drilling data, geological mapping, and available geophysical datasets across the project area. This work builds on more than 129,000 metres of historical drilling completed on the Licences at the Kurupung Project, along with an extensive historical drilling database across multiple deposits and target areas.

With over 14,000 metres of historic drilling (not included in the historical MRE) intersecting high-grade, significant mineralization widths, the Company is refining its geological model to support future drill targeting. Particular emphasis has been placed on structurally controlled zones associated with known uranium mineralization, including areas along strike from previously identified deposits within magnetic low corridors, as well as underexplored targets where prior drilling intersected significant uranium mineralization.

The Company will provide further updates as mobilization progresses, and when drilling commences.

Guyana: A World Leading Jurisdiction for Natural Resources

Guyana is a highly attractive mining jurisdiction, ranking 9th globally out of 82 jurisdictions in the Fraser Institute's 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies based on its Investment Attractiveness Index,1 which combines mineral potential and policy perception. This places Guyana among leading global mining regions, alongside jurisdictions such as Nevada, Alaska, and Finland.

Sector activity further underscores growing investor confidence in Guyana, including the recently announced acquisition of G2 Goldfields by G Mining Ventures in a transaction valued at C$3.0 billion.2

U92's Kurupung Project is an advanced uranium exploration asset in Guyana, positioning the Company to play a leading role in the development of the country's uranium sector.

Historic Mineral Resource Estimate:

Historical uranium resource estimates for the Property (Table 1) were stated in two technical reports by Alexander & Breede (2009) and Workman & Breede (2012). These estimates are considered historical, have not been verified as current mineral resources, and should not be relied upon. The Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and the Company does not treat it as such.

Mineralization continuity was interpreted using vertical cross-sections at 25 metre and 50 metre intervals, and correlation of grade intervals with grade averaged at 1metre intervals, supported by level plans, forming the basis of a 3D geological and block model. Historical resources were estimated using an inverse distance squared (ID2) method with a minimum width of 2 metre and block dimensions of 5 metres × 5 metres × 2.5 metres, assuming a uranium price of US$55/lb U3O8 and a cut-off grade of 0.05% (500 ppm) U3O8. Estimates were not pit-constrained.

Aricheng North and South resources are limited to hard rock, while Aricheng West and C include both hard rock and saprolite. Reported Inferred resources are uncertain, and it is unclear whether further exploration will upgrade them to Indicated or Measured categories.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Richard Spencer, P.Geo., C.Geol., independent consultant and a "qualified person" under the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About U92 Energy Corp.:

U92 Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is focused on the exploration and advancement of its high-quality, advanced-staged uranium assets in South America.

The Company's flagship Kurupung Project is situated in the Republic of Guyana, boasting over 129,723 metres of drilling and a historical Indicated mineral resource of 10.6 million pounds, and an Inferred mineral resource of 10.0 million pounds, at a cut-off grade of 0.03% (300ppm) U3O8. The historic mineral resource occurs in four deposits where mineralization remains open along strike and down plunge. There are eight additional targets where 14,000m of prior drilling intersected significant U3O8 grades that require further drilling for inclusion into the Company's anticipated, updated mineral resource estimates.

The Company is committed to systematic exploration and disciplined capital allocation as it unlocks the full value of the Kurupung Project and positions itself as a leading uranium-focused exploration and development company in South America.

Find out more about U92 Energy Corp. (TSXV: UTWO), visit the Company's website at

U92 Energy Corp.

Adam Clode Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange approval, TSX Venture Exchange approval of statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters.

All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms.

Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, equipment failures, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper and other metals, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

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Source: U92 Energy Corp.