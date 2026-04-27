MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Delta Further Expands Delta-1 Land Package to 341.2 Square Kilometres in Thunder Bay, Ontario

April 27, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Delta Resources Limited

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has registered 198 new mining claims contiguous to its flagship Delta-1 Gold Project, located near Thunder Bay, Ontario (Figure 1). These newly acquired claims expand Delta's land package by approximately 44.2 km2.

With this addition, the Delta-1 Gold Project now encompasses approximately 341.6 km2, significantly strengthening Delta's position within the highly prospective and underexplored Shebandowan Greenstone Belt.

The expansion captures an additional portion of the late tectonic Kekekuab pluton, which may be linked to gold mineralization in the southern part of the Property. It also encompasses volcanic rocks of the greenstone belt where a major northeast-trending structure coincides with a trend of anomalous Au in till. This strategic expansion enhances the Company's exposure to a district with strong geological potential and further solidifies its position in one of Canada's emerging gold exploration hotbeds.







Figure 1: Claim Map

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Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer of Delta, commented:

"The Shebandowan Greenstone Belt is rapidly emerging as one of Canada's most dynamic gold exploration areas. We are seeing increased land consolidation as companies position themselves amid growing activity, investment, and interest from major mining companies. We believe our commanding land package, combined with our Eureka Gold Discovery and numerous additional high-priority targets on the property, including the I-Zone sector, provides a Compelling opportunity for significant upside shareholder value creation.

"We look forward to initiating an intensive regional exploration program at the property once snow conditions permit and the terrain is sufficiently dry to support field operations. The program will include prospecting, trenching, and a till survey designed to complement previous work and provide near-complete geochemical coverage of the property. Additional drilling is planned for late summer."

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario, where it has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 km west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 km in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization observed to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. The property spans 341.6 km2 and hosts multiple prospective mineralized corridors.

Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

For Further Information:

Frank Candido, Chairman

Tel: 514-969-5530

...

Ron Kopas, CEO

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.







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Source: Delta Resources Limited