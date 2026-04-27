IPL 2026: RR Star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's ₹100 Prank On 2 Young Fans For A Photo Goes Viral (WATCH)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pulled off a hilarious prank on two young fans who wanted to click a picture with him before the team's departure to Chandigarh from Jaipur for the IPL 2026 clash against the Punjab Kings, which will take place on Tuesday, April 28.

Vaibhav has become more than a young batting sensation, emerging as a fan favourite whose growing popularity is evident from the crowds he attracts and the excitement among young supporters eager to interact with him. Recently, the 15-year-old once again stole the spotlight with a record 36-ball century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearless strokeplay and aggressive batting approach have made him one of the most exciting talents not only in the IPL but also in world cricket, with many already tipping him as a future star for Team India.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RR Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Credits Criticism After 36-Ball Century vs SRH

Sooryavanshi's Prank Goes Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might be dominating on the field with his explosive batting, but he also showed his playful side off it with a light-hearted prank on two young fans that quickly went viral on social media.

In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), the two young fans can be seen approaching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a selfie at the Jaipur International Airport. The young batter hilariously told them that he would charge INR 100 per photo, which left the two kids momentarily confused, as one of them offered INR 200 for two pictures.

However, Sooryavanshi quickly revealed it was just a prank, shared a laugh with the kids, and happily posed for pictures with them, turning the moment into a wholesome fan interaction.

Baccha party always a step ahead twitter/locrozR0Yh

- Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's popularity continues to soar with each passing match in the ongoing IPL season, as the young RR star not only impresses with his performances on the field but also wins hearts off it through such engaging and relatable interactions with fans.

Ever since his record-breaking 101 off 38 balls in the IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been on the rise, consistently delivering impactful performances and establishing himself as one of the brightest young prospects in Indian cricket.

'Vaibhav's Fans Are Even Smaller Than Him'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's hilarious prank on two young fans sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the youngster's playful nature and humility, while some joked that even his fans are younger than him.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with a mix of humour and admiration, with many calling the moment 'wholesome' and praising Sooryavanshi's playful personality, while others joked about him being a kid with even younger fans, and some cheekily dubbed him a 'businessman' for the prank.

Vaibhav ke fans usse bhi chhote hai Shree (new era) (@Sidhuunoob) April 27, 2026

he's a child himself and has fans younger than him E-tachi (@shinichikudou48) April 27, 2026

Kid dispensed 200 like it just happened to be there, when I was that age I would be waiting whole day to get 2 rupees (2 rs meant 2 samosas). Saket (@SaketUnfiltered) April 27, 2026

INSTEAD HE SHOULD HAVE ASKED FOR CHOCOLATE NOT MONEY ITS FUNNY BUT NOT FUNNY IF YOU THINK ABOUT IT FOR KIDS NEXT TIME VAIBHAV CHOCOLATE ❤️❤️ thanks @VaibhavSV12 TEACH KIDS RIGHT THINGS MONEY BREEDS EVIL therealguru (@Shashmann22) April 27, 2026

so wholesome! God bless him ❤️ Krishna Tejasvi (@krishnatejasvi_) April 27, 2026

Already a role model! This Boy Mudit (@MuditHastir) April 27, 2026

Can't believe this guy is bashing world class bowlers harish Kumar (@harishkumar7hk7) April 27, 2026

Kids came thinking“meet & greet”...left with trial version of adulthood

- Manvix ✦ (@itsmanvix) April 27, 2026

Business man hai londa humaara

- Bakchodi Only (@akasliwal98) April 27, 2026

Who would believe that these Kids are older than him

- Kaisar (@HeartOfHuman72) April 27, 2026

He is so adorable❤️

- Cricket Pulse (@Sanchit24438768) April 27, 2026

With a century, two fifties, and 3 30+ scores, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the second leading run-getter of the IPL 2026, amassing 357 runs at an average of 44.62 and a strike rate of 234.86 in 8 matches.

Out of the total runs, Sooryavanshi scored 316 runs through 32 sixes and 31 fours, meaning over 88% of his runs have come in boundaries, underlining his ultra-aggressive approach with the bat. In his IPL career, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has aggregated 609 runs, including 2 centuries and 3 fifties, at an average of 40.60 and a strike rate of 222.26 in 15 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: MS Dhoni's Return Hits Major Roadblock After Fresh Injury Setback, Deepens CSK Concerns