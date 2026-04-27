GST On Gold Jewellery In India: Rates, Calculations And How It Affects Your Buying Decision

Gold has always been more than a metal in India. It is a tradition, a financial safety net, and the centrepiece of every wedding and festival. But when you walk into a jewellery store today, the price you pay is shaped not just by global gold rates - it is also shaped by taxation. Understanding how GST on gold jewellery works can save you thousands of rupees andf help you make smarter buying decisions.

What Is the GST Rate on Gold Jewellery?

The current GST structure on gold jewellery in India involves two separate components:



3% GST on the value of the gold itself, 5% GST on the making charges (the cost of crafting the jewellery).

This dual-rate system has been in place since GST was introduced in July 2017 and held firm even through the GST Council's sweeping slab rationalisation in September 2025, which restructured most goods into 5% and 18% brackets. Gold was deliberately kept outside this reshuffle. As the Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council noted, gold is not treated as a luxury good in India - it is a cultural staple and a mainstream savings instrument for millions of households. This is also why products like a gold loan in Hyderabad, or in any city across India, remain widely accessible, as gold continues to hold strong financial value.

The 3% rate therefore continues to apply uniformly in April 2026, whether you buy 24-carat gold bars at Rs. 15,295 per gram, 22-carat necklaces at Rs. 14,020 per gram, or 18-carat rings at Rs. 11,471 per gram. The tax is value-based, not purity-based.

How Is GST on Gold Jewellery Calculated?

There are two ways jewellers calculate and bill GST, both of which are legally acceptable.

Method 1: Itemised Billing (Recommended)

This is the transparent method endorsed by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). GST is applied separately on gold value and making charges.

Example: Gold value Rs. 1,00,000 | Making charges Rs. 10,000 | GST on gold (3%) Rs. 3,000 | GST on making charges (5%) Rs. 500 | Total payable Rs. 1,13,500

Method 2: Composite Billing

Some jewellers issue a single invoice without separating the components. In this case, 3% GST is applied on the entire invoice amount.

Example: Total invoice Rs. 1,10,000 | GST (3% composite) Rs. 3,300 | Total payable Rs. 1,13,300

The difference may seem small, but across a large jewellery purchase - say, for a wedding trousseau, it can add up significantly. Always ask for an itemised bill. It gives you clarity and lets you verify what you are paying.

The Big Tax Change You May Have Missed: Customs Duty, Not GST

Here is something most buyers and even many content sources get wrong. The significant tax change affecting gold prices in 2025 was not about GST at all. It was about customs duty.

Under the Union Budget 2024–25, the government reduced the Basic Customs Duty on gold from 10% to 5% and slashed the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess from 5% to 1%. The result: total import taxes on gold dropped from around 15% to 6% (inclusive of 3% IGST).

This is what actually moved gold prices downward in the short-term following the budget announcement. If you heard that "gold taxes have been cut," this is what changed - not the GST rate, which has stayed at 3% and remains unchanged as of April 2026.

For buyers, this is meaningful. Lower import costs mean jewellers are paying less for raw gold. In a competitive market, some of those savings trickle down to consumers, particularly outside peak season when demand pressure is lower.

Why GST Replaced the Old System - And Why It Matters

Before GST, gold transactions were subject to a 1% Value Added Tax and a 1% service tax, varying by state. The effective tax rate was around 1.2% in most cases. When GST replaced this with a uniform 3%, it effectively raised the tax burden on gold buyers.

However, it brought two important benefits. First, it standardised rates across all states, eliminating price discrepancies that existed under VAT. A piece of gold jewellery in Mumbai and a similar piece in Chennai now carry the same tax burden. Second, it introduced mandatory invoicing and record-keeping, making pricing more transparent and curbing the practice of under-reporting.

How GST Affects Different Types of Gold Buyers

Wedding Buyers

For families purchasing jewellery for weddings, the impact is most visible in the making charges. Intricate designs like bridal sets with detailed filigree work or kundan carry significantly higher making charges. A 5% GST on Rs. 30,000 in making charges is Rs. 1,500 additional cost. Over a full bridal set worth several lakhs, the tax on making charges alone can reach Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000.

Investors

If your goal is investing in gold rather than wearing it, coins and bars are more tax efficient. There are no making charges on gold coins and bars, so you only pay the 3% GST on gold value - no additional 5% component. Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds are even more tax-efficient from a GST perspective, as they are financial instruments, and GST does not apply to them.

Daily Wear Buyers

Lightweight daily wear jewellery usually involves lower making charges, which reduces the 5% GST component. However, if you are buying machine-made or cast jewellery, ask the jeweller what the making charge percentage is before finalising the purchase. This directly affects your tax outgo.

Smart Buying Tips to Manage the GST Impact



Always get an itemised invoice. Separation of gold value and making charges gives you complete visibility into how your final price is calculated. A proper bill should clearly show gold value, making charges, and GST applied on both separately.

Compare making charges across jewellers.The 5% GST on making charges means a jeweller charging 12% making charges will cost you more in tax than one charging 8%. The difference in making charge structure is where smart buyers find savings.

Avoid peak demand windows for investment purchases. With Akshaya Tritiya now behind us, the market typically enters a calmer phase through May and June - historically one of the better windows for price-focused buyers. The next major demand spike is expected around Navratri and Dhanteras, which falls on 18 October 2026. Gold demand in India surges 8–12% nationally in the two weeks before Dhanteras, with dealer premiums widening noticeably. If you are buying for investment rather than an imminent occasion, the post-Akshaya Tritiya lull through July offers better value than waiting for the festive season.

Explore gold loans as a liquidity option. If you need funds urgently, pledging your gold jewellery through lenders like Bajaj Finance can be more cost-effective than selling, since you avoid triggering a fresh GST liability on a new purchase when you eventually buy back.

Consider digital gold for small investments. Online gold purchases attract the same 3% GST as physical gold but come without making charges, making them suitable for systematic, smaller investments. Know that second-hand gold is GST-free. If you are exchanging old jewellery, you do not pay GST on the value of the gold you bring in. GST applies only to the incremental value of the new purchase.

What Could Change Next?

The jewellery industry, through the Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, has been lobbying for a reduction in GST on gold from 3% to 1%. If approved in a future Union Budget or GST Council meeting, it could significantly lower prices for end consumers and stimulate demand - particularly for budget-conscious buyers in semi-urban and rural markets.

For now, the customs duty reduction has already provided partial relief, and the 3% GST structure remains stable as of April 2026.

The Bottom Line

GST on gold jewellery in India is a two-part structure: 3% on gold value and 5% on making charges. It replaced a lower pre-GST tax regime but brought uniformity and transparency in return. The real price movement came from the customs duty cut in Budget 2024–25, not from any GST change. Whether you are buying a wedding set, a daily wear piece, or investing in gold coins, understanding this tax framework helps you compare prices accurately, ask the right questions at the jewellery counter, and ultimately make a more informed decision with your money.

Note: Gold rates referenced are as of 24 April 2026 (source: Goodreturns). Tax laws are subject to change. Always verify current GST rates with a registered jeweller or a qualified tax professional before making a purchase.