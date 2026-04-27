Bobby Deol's Bandar Release Date OUT: Set To Clash With Yash's Toxic

Bobby Deol has been missing from the big screen for a while. His last film, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', didn't do well at the box office. Now, his new movie 'Bandar' has a release date, and it's sparking talk of a major clash

Bobby Deol's film 'Bandar' was waiting for a release date for a long time. The makers have now announced it will hit theatres on June 5, 2026. This means it will clash with superstar Yash's film 'Toxic', which releases just a day earlier on June 4, 2026. Get ready for a massive box office battle! Here's a look at both films.

Anurag Kashyap is directing the crime-thriller 'Bandar', with Nikhil Dwivedi as the producer. Saffron Magicworks and Zee Studios are backing the film. Sudeep Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee wrote the script, which is inspired by a real-life incident.

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Bobby Deol's film 'Bandar' is releasing on June 5. The movie features Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, Riddhi Sen, Raj Shetty, Nagesh Bhosale, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Joju George in lead roles. This 140-minute film was originally planned for a 2025 release.South superstar Yash's film is titled 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'. It's a period action-thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. Venkat K Narayanan and Yash himself are producing it under their banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

The film 'Toxic' will release worldwide in theatres on June 4. Yash is playing a double role in it. The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Sudev Nair, Surjith Gopinath, and Amit Tiwari. The film's budget is reportedly around ₹800 crore.