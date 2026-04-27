IPL 2026: Mohsin Khan's Five-For In Vain As KKR Beat LSG In Super Over

Mohsin Khan's sensational five-wicket haul lit up a fluctuating contest, but Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were left disappointed as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a dramatic Super Over win in the IPL 2026 match on Sunday.

In a game marked by momentum swings and a nervy finish, Mohsin stood out with a match-defining spell of 4-1-23-5, the first five-for of the season, putting LSG in a commanding position for large parts of the contest before KKR fought back to force a tie and seal victory.

The left-arm pacer made an immediate impact, beginning with a wicket maiden and striking again in the powerplay. He continued to dismantle the KKR batting lineup with regular breakthroughs, including the key wicket of Cameron Green, who scored a quick 34 off 21 balls. When Mohsin completed his spell, KKR were struggling at 73 for 6.

Experts Laud 'Disciplined and Aggressive' Mohsin

Former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite praised Mohsin's disciplined and aggressive approach on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out Show and said, "We talked about enjoying fast bowlers being metronomic in length, being disciplined, being boring. He got a little bit of assistance, and when he went short, he really hammered the pitch. Sometimes we can get bowlers just resting the ball on a good length, trying to get a little bit of help, but nah, he bashed away at the length."

Mohsin's return in the middle overs also proved decisive in stalling any recovery attempt, as he attacked for wickets in a high-risk phase and struck twice to keep KKR under pressure. The performance underlined Mohsin's strong comeback after injury setbacks that had derailed his progress following an impressive debut season in 2022.

'Selectors Should Be Keenly Watching'

"It's been a long time, and it's just a matter of regaining that prime fitness, former India batter and batting coach Sanjay Bangar said, "because he is one player with that particular skillset that we do not really have that much in quantity in terms of the Indian talent. We have plenty of batters, but one thing that we lack is a left-arm variety."

"I believe if you look at the pack that we have, in terms of the left-arm seamers, he impresses the most because the extra bounce that he gets, the ability to hit that length, and he's got a heavy ball, that's what they always say. So he's got all the makings of a wonderful left-arm seamer, and that is something the selectors should be keenly watching," he added.

Despite Mohsin's brilliance, LSG could not finish the job as KKR held their nerve in the closing stages and edged the Super Over to snatch victory. LSG will next face the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 4, with Mohsin's form emerging as a major positive for the side going forward.

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