Kolkata Weather Update: Kalbaisakhi Storm Forecast Issued For THESE Places Check

Kolkata Weather Update: The weather started changing from Saturday night. Sunday was a bit cooler, but still very humid and sticky. But today, Kolkata and its neighbouring districts woke up to cloudy skies, bringing some much-needed relief

The weather began to change on Saturday night. While Sunday's temperature dropped slightly, the humidity was still unbearable. Today, cloudy skies over Kolkata and nearby areas are bringing some welcome relief.The Alipore weather office predicts Kalbaishakhi storms for Kolkata and other South Bengal districts today. Since morning, vast areas of South Bengal have been covered by cloudy skies.The Alipore weather office has announced a chance of scattered storms and rain across Kolkata and South Bengal. These will be accompanied by lightning, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 km/h. In some districts, the winds could be even stronger.An orange alert for storms and rain has been issued for several districts. These include North and South 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, both Bardhaman districts, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia.The weather office predicts hailstorms in Bankura and Paschim Medinipur on Monday. They have issued a warning to residents and also highlighted the risk of damage to crops.North Bengal is likely to receive heavy rainfall. The hilly districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar could see rain until Thursday. Cooch Behar is expected to get heavy rain until Tuesday. All districts will experience gusty winds and have a lightning alert in place.The sea is expected to be rough until Monday, with strong winds of 40-50 km/h and gusts reaching up to 60 km/h. The sea off the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha will be choppy. Fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea until Wednesday.The Alipore weather office explained the reason for the rain. A cyclonic circulation over East Bihar is pulling a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal onto the land. This is causing the storms in South Bengal, but the humid discomfort will likely continue.Today, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 27.4°C, which is 1.6 degrees below normal, while the maximum was 33.6°C. A yellow alert for storms and rain has been issued for the city for the next week. Rain is also expected in neighbouring districts, especially those in the Gangetic delta.What will the weather be like on voting day, this Wednesday, April 29? The weather office says storms and rain are possible in North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, both Bardhaman districts, and Birbhum, with winds of 40-50 km/h. Kolkata will see slightly lower temperatures with a chance of scattered showers.