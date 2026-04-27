Thomas Cup 2026: India Thrash Australia 5-0, Book Quarterfinal Spot
Former champions India blanked Australia 5-0 in the men's Group A clash to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth in the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, on Monday. India had defeated Canada 4-1 in their opening group tie and will next face top seeds China to decide the group winners.
China had defeated Australia 5-0 and got the better of Canada 4-1 on Monday, according to a release.
Aware that a victory against Australia will guarantee them a last-eight spot, India made just one change to the team that defeated Canada, with HS Prannoy getting a match in place of Kidambi Srikanth. Lakshya Sen began the team's march with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Ephraim Stephen Sam and Asian Championships silver medallists Ayush Shetty made it 2-0 by defeating Shrey Dhand 21-8, 21-6 in just 26 minutes.
Former Asian Champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then put the result beyond doubt, beating Rizky Hidayat and Jack Yu 21-14, 21-16. Prannoy and the men's doubles pairing of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun then rounded off the scoreline with convincing victories.
Match Results
Result: Men: India beat Australia 5-0 (Lakshya Sen bt Ephraim Stephen Sam 21-14, 21-16; Ayush Shetty bt Shrey Dhand 21-8, 21-6; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty bt Rizky Hidayat/Jack Yu 21-14, 21-16; HS Prannoy bt Rishi Honda Boopathy 21-11, 21-17; Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun bt Andika Ramadiansyah/Sam 21-12, 21-10).(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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