Silicon Carbide Research Report 2026: $6.73 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Carbide Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The silicon carbide market is experiencing substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $3.1 billion in 2025 to $3.64 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The historical growth momentum is attributed to the expansion of steel and abrasive applications, enhanced power electronics adoption, and increased industrial manufacturing demand. Furthermore, the availability of synthetic production processes and rising utilization in high-temperature environments contribute to this growth.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $6.73 billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 16.6%. Contributing factors include the increased penetration of electric vehicles, larger investments in renewable energy infrastructure, and the expansion of high-voltage power applications. Additionally, the demand for lightweight and durable materials and the growing use of advanced semiconductor devices fuel the market's expansion. Key trends indicate a surge in adoption of SiC power electronics, greater application in EV powertrains, and increased demand for materials resistant to high temperatures, with significant potential in aerospace and defense sectors.

The consumer electronics sector is poised to drive further growth in the silicon carbide market. With its high-temperature resistance and efficient power management capabilities, silicon carbide is increasingly utilized in devices such as smartphones, laptops, and televisions. Notably, in May 2023, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association reported that the country's total electronic equipment production reached $52.36 billion, with the consumer electronics segment showing significant growth from $1.71 trillion in May 2022 to $2.17 trillion in May 2023.

Innovation remains a focal point for industry leaders. Companies such as STMicroelectronics NV are spearheading advancements with the introduction of Generation 4 SiC MOSFETs, designed to enhance electric vehicle traction inverters. These developments aim to improve energy efficiency and performance by reducing component size and weight. Alongside technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the industry landscape. In September 2024, Carborundum Universal Limited acquired Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. for $6.66 million, a strategic move to bolster its offerings and market presence.

Prominent companies in the market include Infineon Technologies AG, ROHM Co. Ltd., and STMicroelectronics N.V., among others. The largest region in the silicon carbide market as of 2025 was Asia-Pacific, with extensive coverage across Europe, North and South America, and regions of the Middle East and Africa. The market encompasses various silicon carbide forms, with values reflecting 'factory gate' sales, including related services provided by manufacturers.

The silicon carbide market represents a lucrative opportunity for stakeholders, driven by advancements across consumer electronics and electric vehicle industries, supported by strategic innovations and market expansions.

Key Sections and Insights



Market Characteristics: Detailed analysis of products, services, and major innovations.

Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the value chain and competitor analysis at different levels.

Trends and Strategies: Highlights emerging technologies and suggests strategies for market positioning.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Overview of regulatory influence and investment trends.

Market Size and Forecasts: Historic and projected market size covering significant influencing factors like AI and geopolitical events.

Regional and Country Breakdowns: Analysis of geographic markets by size and growth.

Competitive Landscape: Insights into market shares, leading companies, and essential financial developments.

Markets Covered: Divided by product (Black and Green Silicon Carbide), device type, and application areas such as automotive, aerospace, and defense. Companies Mentioned: Key players like Infineon Technologies AG, Wolfspeed, ROHM Co. Ltd., and many others.

Key Attributes:

