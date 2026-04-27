BJP Submits Letter To Top Cop To Cancel Event Supporting Umar Khalid In Interest Of Peace In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 27 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP delegation met Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh, on Monday and submitted a memorandum demanding the cancellation of an event supporting Umar Khalid, citing concerns over peace in Bengaluru city.

Umar Khalid is currently under arrest under anti-terrorism laws.

“We urge you to consider our request in the interest of the city and cancel the event,” the BJP said.

The delegation included Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan, BJP State Spokesperson S. Prakash, Bengaluru North District President S. Harish, and Bengaluru Central District President Saptagiri Gowda.

The letter submitted by the BJP delegation stated,“In Bengaluru city, an event has been organised under the platform 'Umar Khalid Prapancha (World of Umar Khalid)' to express support for Umar Khalid. Across the country, the Central government has taken strict action against Naxalites. However, urban Naxal elements are still active and are indirectly supporting anti-national activities."

"Umar Khalid is facing very serious charges. The fact that courts have denied him bail for the past three years indicates the seriousness of the allegations against him. Glorifying such an individual would amount to encouraging criminal elements. It is shocking that such an event is being held in our city,” the letter said.

“It is also a matter of serious concern that pro-Umar Khalid slogans and wall writings have already appeared across the city, indicating the spread of such networks. In the interest of maintaining peace in the city, we request that the permission granted for this event be withdrawn. If the event proceeds and any law and order situation arises, the BJP will not be responsible for it,” the letter warned.

However, the BJP also released an acknowledgement copy of the submission, in which a staff member from the Police Commissioner's office noted that the memorandum had been submitted directly to the Commissioner and was not connected to him in any way. The BJP criticised this, stating that it reflects negligence on the part of the Bengaluru police department towards the submission made by the delegation.

The BJP also released videos showing graffiti supporting Umar Khalid surfacing in the city. The graffiti included slogans such as“Free Umar Khalid” and“Justice for Umar Khalid,” among others.

Commenting on the issue, Mohan Gowda attached to Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, further stated, "Umar Khalid, jailed under UAPA for 6 years and accused in the Delhi riots case involving the deaths of 56 innocents, including police personnel-glorifying him at Bangalore International Centre is unacceptable. The government must not allow such events."