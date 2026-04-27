Kajal Aggarwal And Shreyas Talpade's 'The India Story' To Be Out On July 24

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) The makers of Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade-led socio-national drama, "The India Story" have finally locked in on a release date.

Directed by Chettan DK and produced and written by Sagar B Shinde, the drama will reach the cinema halls on July 24 this year.

Sharing the release date with the netizens, the makers wrote on social media, "The poison was never in the fields alone. It was in the silence. #TheIndiaStory, Slow Poison in Progress. Coming in cinemas on 24th July 2026...Releasing in 3 languages #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu (sic)."

"The India Story" sheds light on the alarming consequences of chemical misuse, especially in the context of pesticide farming and related scandals.

Applauding the collective efforts behind the project, director Chettan DK said,“Every member of the team, from the crew to the cast, has put in immense dedication to bring authenticity to this story. Kajal and Shreyas have delivered incredibly nuanced performances, and their commitment has truly elevated the film. We've worked hard to ensure that the narrative remains both engaging and impactful.”

Sharing the motivation behind the movie, producer Sagar B Shinde added,“We chose to tell this story because it reflects a reality that often goes unnoticed but impacts countless lives across the country. The misuse of chemicals, especially in pesticide farming, is not just an environmental concern; it's a human crisis. Through this film, we hope to raise awareness and initiate meaningful conversations around accountability and change.”

Backed by Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, the film will enjoy camera work by Nishant Bhagwat with the music scored by Mangesh Dhakde.

The technical crew of the drama further includes Ashish Mhatre as the editor, Shakeel Azami as lyricist and Anmol Bhave as the sound designer.

"The India Story" will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.