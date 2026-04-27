Ogold Secures Strategic Investment From Silicon Valley's Plug And Play Ventures To Scale Global & Silver Ecosystem

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) After reaching over 1 million users and $50 million in GMV within its first year, OGold has secured institutional investment to accelerate its mission of connecting trusted assets like gold and silver with modern digital commerce.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 2026: OGold, the UAE's premier Shariah-compliant gold and silver-backed Super App, has secured a strategic investment from Plug and Play Ventures, the venture capital arm of a world-leading innovation platform and startup accelerator headquartered in Silicon Valley, which connects high-growth companies with global corporations, investors, and strategic opportunities to scale internationally. This institutional backing signals a transformative entry into the Middle Eastern fintech landscape, validating its vision to bridge traditional wealth with the speed and utility of modern digital commerce on a global scale.

The investment follows a period of exponential growth during which OGold has dismantled the traditional barriers to precious metal ownership. Since its inception, the platform has achieved rapid market capture, surpassing 1 million+ users and processing more than $50 million in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). By allowing users to acquire fractional gold and silver for as little as AED 1, OGold is successfully transforming gold from a static hedge into a liquid, digital asset.

“The investment from a global leader like Plug and Play Ventures serves as a powerful testament to OGold's vision and the scalable infrastructure we have built,” said Bandar Alothman, Founder of OGold.“Our mission has always been to make gold and silver accessible and functional for everyone. With Plug and Play's backing, we are entering a new phase of growth where we will scale our infrastructure, expand our product offerings like the OGold Mastercard, and reach new markets. This is the next step in redefining how the world interacts with gold and silver.”

By joining the Plug and Play portfolio, which has nurtured over 30 unicorns, including PayPal, Dropbox, and Honey, OGold gains access to a network of 550+ corporate partners and 60 global locations. The newly acquired capital is earmarked for a multi-phased expansion strategy. A primary portion of the investment will drive continuous product innovation, focusing on the global rollout of the OGold App and the Mastercard to enhance cross-border utility and lifestyle rewards. Simultaneously, the company will expand its geographic footprint, scaling operations beyond the UAE into high-growth international markets to capture the rising demand for digital precious metals.

“We are thrilled to partner with OGold as they redefine the utility of precious metals for the digital age. Their impressive milestone of reaching 1 million users in such a short time demonstrates a clear market demand for ethical, Shariah-compliant fintech solutions. By bridging traditional asset security with a modern, scalable 'Super App' ecosystem, OGold perfectly aligns with our mission to support transformative technologies that have the potential to lead on a global stage”, said Alireza Masrour, General Partner at Plug and Play Ventures.

This strategic alliance combines OGold's ethical financial framework with world-class scaling expertise. By leveraging physical gold stored in insured UAE vaults and deploying advanced digital features, the company is expanding beyond simple investments to create a comprehensive global financial ecosystem. This new phase of institutional expansion reinforces OGold's commitment to transforming precious metals from a passive store of value into an active driver of global economic growth.

Amadi Ventures Limited acted as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to OGold on the transaction.