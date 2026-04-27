Frozen Bakery Market To Reach USD 34.61 Billion By 2030 Amidst Rising Demand For Convenience Foods - Cakes & Pastries Poised For Significant Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|350
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$26.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$34.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Demand for Convenience and Ready-To-Eat Foods Shifting Consumer Preference Toward Clean-Label, Organic, and Specialty Products
- Supply Chain Disruptions and Raw Material Price Volatility Strict Regulatory Compliance Requirements
- Growing E-Commerce Grocery Adoption Product Innovation and Premiumization Adoption of Microencapsulation Technology to Improve Shelf Life
Company Profiles
- Grupo Bimbo Aryzta AG Europastry Lantmannen Vandemoortele General Mills Conagra Brands, Inc. Le Duff Groupe Panamar Bakery Group Rich Products Corporation La Lorraine Bakery Group Dawn Food Products, Inc. Sunbulah Group Aspire Bakeries Dr. Oetker Alpha Baking Company, Inc. Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Monbake Flowers Foods Bridgford Foods Corporation Brazi Bites Bakers Circle Doughlicious The Northern Dough Co. Goodlove Foods
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Attachment
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Frozen Bakery Products Market
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