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NEURONES: Declaration Of Transactions On Treasury Shares (April 20 To 24, 2026)


2026-04-27 06:46:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, April 27, 2026

Declaration of transactions on treasury shares
(period from April 20 to 24, 2026)

As part of the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of June 5, 2025 and entrusted to CIC, NEURONES made the following purchases between April 20 and 24, 2026 (ISIN code FR0004050250):

Day Total daily volume
(in number of shares)		 Weighted average price
(unit daily)
04/20/2026 2,198 €38.15
04/21/2026 - -
04/22/2026 - -
04/23/2026 - -
04/24/2026 - -
Total 2,198

As of April 24, 2026, excluding the liquidity contract, NEURONES now holds 383,448 of the 24,328,716 shares comprising the company's capital (i.e., 1.58%).

All press releases relating to the share buyback program are published in the "Regulated Information" section (under "Weekly declarations of the share buyback transactions" and "Share buyback programs") of the company's website.

About NEURONES

With over 7,300 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, embrace AI, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03
...
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
...		 Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
...


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