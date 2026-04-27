Celebrate Sports, Flavours, And Fun: The Grandstand Unveils April Line-Up At Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Grandstand, the contemporary sports bar at, invites guests to enjoy an elevated yet relaxed setting where memorable moments and exceptional flavours come together. Designed to be the ultimate destination for social gatherings, match nights, or leisurely evenings, The Grandstand balances a welcoming atmosphere with vibrant energy, offering an experience that is both refined and approachable.

This April, The Grandstand presents a curated selection of seasonal offers, designed to delight sports enthusiasts, social groups, and food lovers alike:

Unwind after work or enjoy a casual afternoon with friends, with selected menu items available for AED 19. Complimentary access to the pool table, adds a touch of friendly competition to a stylish and relaxed environment.

Exclusively designed for hospitality professionals, this midweek offer provides 40% off the total bill, creating a dedicated space for industry colleagues to connect, relax, and celebrate the city's vibrant hospitality scene.

Indulge in two hours of unlimited beverages for AED 99, with the option to add a snack platter for AED 24. Ideal for those looking to enjoy great value and extended social moments at any time of the day.

Discover the monthly featured draught beer at special prices: 1 pint for AED 35, 3 pints for AED 95, or 1 tower for AED 159, offering a unique experience for craft beer enthusiasts.

Enjoy a bucket of selected brews for AED 108, available throughout the day. A great choice for sharing and enhancing any casual get-together.

The Grandstand continues to establish itself as the premier sports bar destination at Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai – where every visit is designed to be enjoyed, celebrated, and remembered.

12:00 pm – 3:00 amLobby Level, Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai@parkregiskriskin | @thegrandstanddubai