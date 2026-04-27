France Charges 88 Suspects In Crypto-Wrench Attacks Crackdown

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) France's crackdown on violent, wallet-targeting crimes linked to crypto ownership has intensified, with 88 individuals indicted - including 10 minors - in connection with wrench attacks. National prosecutors say 75 suspects are in pre-trial detention, in a wave of arrests tied to 12 cases overseen by specialized investigating judges at the Paris Judicial Court and monitored by the National Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime (PNACO).

Wrench attacks are defined as the use of physical force to access a victim's crypto wallet, often unfolding as home invasions, kidnappings or extortion attempts. PNACO data show a troubling rise in such incidents: 18 in 2024, 67 in 2025, and 47 already in 2026. Security firm CertiK noted a 75% increase in wrench-attacks worldwide in 2025 versus the prior year, underscoring a global expansion of this criminal tactic. The prosecutions, Perrée stressed, involve acts that are particularly serious due to both harm to individuals and the coercive methods used to obtain crypto transfers under duress.

88 individuals indicted in France over wrench attacks against crypto owners, including 10 minors; 75 in pre-trial detention; 12 cases under investigation. Investigations indicate organized, structured networks rather than isolated incidents, with case consolidations revealing repeat offenders across multiple events. Global trend shows surging wrench-attacks: 2024 (18 incidents), 2025 (67), and 2026 (47 so far), with CertiK reporting a 75% rise in 2025 year-over-year. Officials caution crypto holders about visibility on social media and warn of impersonation scams targeting victims in the wake of investigations.

Key takeawaysFrance expands a state-led effort to dismantle wrench networks

Perrée's office disclosed that the arrests span a broad spectrum of cases that are now being examined by Paris's specialized investigating judges, with PNACO supervising. The pre-trial detention rate - 75 suspects - signals strong judicial momentum as authorities pursue charges including arrest, abduction, organized group sequestration, extortion and attempted extortion. The prosecutor stressed that these acts are grave not only for the immediate harm inflicted on victims but also for the chilling effect they have on the crypto ecosystem and the willingness of individuals to engage in on-chain activity under duress.

Law enforcement have begun stitching together the threads of multiple cases after uncovering overlaps where some defendants appear in several wrench incidents. Perrée said that this consolidation, enabled by linking recurrent individuals across cases, reveals the existence of structured networks operating with shared tactics and potentially coordinated financial channels. Investigations remain ongoing under the authority of the investigating magistrates, with aims to identify all participants, map the flow of funds and dismantle the networks involved. Jameson Lopp, chief security officer at Casa, has long maintained a global ledger of wrench-attacks dating back to 2014, with 29 such incidents recorded this year.

Rising threat, rising awareness: what it means for users

The outbreak of wrench-attacks is not merely a courtroom matter; it has real implications for crypto holders who may face duress-based coercion when transferring assets. Perrée urged crypto owners and their families to exercise heightened vigilance and to avoid overexposure on social networks, which could make them targets. She also warned against scammers posing as investigative services or judicial authorities seeking to obtain information under false pretenses.

The broader context for this trend includes research from security firms noting the reasons wrench attacks have proliferated. TRM Labs highlighted last year that wrench-attacks have been rising due to perceived pseudonymity on the blockchain, visible wealth online and the ease with which attackers can harvest personal data. In related chatter around the motives, Telegram founder Pavel Durov attributed some of the uptick in France to alleged misuse of crypto investors' tax data by a former tax official, a claim that fed into the ongoing public discourse around risk and protection in crypto-related crime.

From a policy perspective, the surge in wrench attacks has already prompted discussions about additional measures to safeguard crypto owners. France's response appears to be moving toward stronger enforcement and public awareness campaigns designed to reduce the vulnerability of individuals, as authorities pursue reforms and deterrence at the intersection of finance, technology and criminal law. For context, policymakers have referenced broader developments around crypto safety and legality as they weigh new regulations intended to curb violent crypto crime.

Data points cited by security researchers also underscore the evolving nature of this threat. A list maintained by Lopp shows 29 wrench-attacks recorded in 2026 so far, illustrating the spread of incidents beyond Europe and highlighting ongoing global exposure. The April period alone saw five recorded wrench-attacks, reflecting the persistence of this crime wave and the ongoing need for awareness and protective measures among crypto users.

What to watch next

As investigations continue, prosecutors are signaling a sustained effort to pierce the networks behind wrench-attacks and to trace the financial channels that move crypto under duress. Investors and users should monitor updates from PNACO and French authorities, along with regulatory and security community guidance on risk mitigation, including cautious social-media behavior and vigilant verification when dealing with requests for information or transfers. The case also serves as a reminder of the real-world risks associated with financial sovereignty in crypto - and the importance of combining legal enforcement with practical security practices to protect assets and personal safety.

Readers should stay tuned for any new measures announced by French government officials in response to these kidnappings and extortion cases, as well as for continued reporting on how networks are being dismantled and how financial trails are being traced and disrupted.

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