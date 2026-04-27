Gruha Lakshmi Scheme: Mysuru Student Secures SSLC Rank Using Funds, Dycm DK Shivakumar Praises

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has lauded Madhuri R, a student from Mysuru, for securing the second rank in the state SSLC examinations by making effective use of financial support received under the government's Gruha Lakshmi scheme. He described her success as a powerful example of how welfare schemes are positively impacting the lives of students from economically weaker sections.

In a press statement, Shivakumar said the achievement reflects the real benefits of the government's guarantee schemes.

“It is a matter of great pride for us that the guarantee money has helped a child from a poor family secure a state rank. This reinforces our motto: 'Our government, our pride; our guarantee, our pride',” he said.

He also urged opposition parties to refrain from spreading misinformation and misleading the public.

Guarantees Making A Mark In Education

Shivakumar said the guarantee schemes are not only supporting education but also providing hope and financial stability to families.

“These guarantees are changing the direction of people's lives,” he noted.

“Some use the funds for religious offerings, while others start small businesses such as bangle shops or street stalls to become self-reliant. These schemes are now also contributing to progress in the education sector,” he added.

How Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Supported Madhuri?

Madhuri, a student of Karnataka Public School in Ilavala, Mysuru taluk, scored an exceptional 624 out of 625 marks in the SSLC examinations. She secured the second rank in the state and the top position in her district.

Her mother, Sarita, who previously worked in a private job, had to quit due to health issues. The family relied on the ₹2,000 monthly assistance provided under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to support Madhuri's education, including paying her tuition fees.