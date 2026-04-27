Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference In Surat On May 1-2, 2026

VGRC South Gujarat Edition in Surat

The third edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) is scheduled on 1st and 2nd May 2026 at AURO University, Surat, focusing on South Gujarat.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, alongside the conference, the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Exhibition (VGRE) will be held at the same venue from 1st to 5th May 2026.

The exhibition, to be set up over an area of 12,000 square metres, will begin at 10 am and continue till 6 pm. At the exhibition, special functions such as Reverse Buyer Seller Meets, Udyami Mela and vendor development programmes will be organised. Stalls will be set up for Tribal Haat, women artisans, award-winning artisans and startups. The VGRE will also cater to MSMEs, handicrafts and cottage industries. This will help connect the stakeholders with new markets. Visitors may register at the link, a release added.

The VGRC will focus on key growth sectors including textiles, gems and jewellery, agro and food processing, chemicals and petrochemicals, and tourism, with leading companies and institutions from these high-growth sectors participating.

Previous Regional Conferences and Exhibitions

Through strategic partnerships, policy support and investor participation, the event aims to accelerate industrial growth while ensuring inclusive development and sustainability in South Gujarat. Alongside the previous conference held in Rajkot, the exhibition for the Kutch and Saurashtra Region was inaugurated on 11th January 2026. VGRE Kutch and Saurashtra featured over 450 exhibitors, including some 160 MSMEs, around 60 startups and innovators, approximately 62 skilled artisans associated with handicrafts and handlooms, and 70 stalls from central and state government departments. Earlier, at the first VGRE held in Mehsana for North Gujarat, over 410 exhibitors (including 170+ MSMEs) participated across an area of 18,000 square metres. It featured six thematic pavilions and attracted more than 80,000 visitors.

Fostering Regional Development

Organising VGRC South Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Sthapana Divas reflects the government's strong commitment to steer the state towards a forward-looking course.

As per the release, scheduled on the historic occasion of 1st May, the conference reinforces Gujarat's vision for industrial, economic and social progress, while aligning with the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision to foster regional development, attract investments and strengthen global linkages. Through VGRC, new opportunities will be unlocked across diverse sectors, further accelerating Gujarat's development progress. (ANI)

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