Cathay Pacific Revamps 'The Wing' Lounge At Hong Kong Airport

Dhaka: Cathay Pacific has reopened its flagship first-class lounge, The Wing, at Hong Kong International Airport following a comprehensive redesign aimed at enhancing the premium travel experience.

The lounge, located in Terminal 1 and operating since the airport's opening in 1998, now features a refreshed interior blending warm walnut finishes with the airline's signature green onyx. Updated furnishings and lighting contribute to a more modern and refined atmosphere.

The redesigned space is organized into six distinct zones, offering a mix of dining, relaxation, and work facilities. Guests can enjoy meals throughout the day at a central atrium, while a separate dining room provides à la carte service featuring both international dishes and Chinese cuisine developed in collaboration with renowned restaurant Mott 32.

For relaxation, the lounge introduces“The Retreat,” a wellness-focused area with private booths offering massages. Shower suites have also been upgraded with customizable lighting and water settings, while additional spaces such as the alcove and bureau cater to passengers seeking quiet areas for work or leisure.

The reopening forms part of Cathay Pacific's broader investment in upgrading its customer experience, including lounge refurbishments and product enhancements across its global network. Further developments are planned, with a new first-class lounge expected to open in New York as part of the airline's expansion at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

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