Indonesia-US Overflight Debate Misses The Strategic Point

MENAFN - Asia Times) When Indonesians hear the phrase military overflight, the image that often comes to mind is simple: foreign military aircraft freely crossing the skies without permission. It is a powerful image because it directly touches on sovereignty, one of the most sensitive elements of foreign and defense policy.

But in the 21st century, military overflight no longer works that way. The real story unfolding across the Indo-Pacific is not about whether countries grant“blanket overflight access” in a formal, legal sense.

It is about how military access is increasingly constructed through a web of logistics arrangements, training agreements, interoperability clauses, and expedited clearance procedures that make overflight possible without ever being described as such.

This is the new architecture of access. And Indonesia is now geographically, strategically and diplomatically positioned at the center of it.

Previous reports suggested that Washington was seeking access to Indonesian airspace for US military aircraft. The proposal leaked just before Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin was scheduled to visit the Pentagon on April 13 to sign the Indonesia-US Major Defense Cooperation Partnership (MDCP) agreement.

Regarding this, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged caution in discussing the proposal. Recent reports indicate that the Defense Minister and retired Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) personnel have been involved in further discussions.

Official statements emphasize that no agreement has been reached, that discussions remain at an early stage, and that Indonesia continues to uphold its long-standing bebas aktif foreign policy.

All of this can be entirely true - and still miss the deeper strategic dynamic at play. To understand why, we must look beyond Indonesia and examine what has happened elsewhere in the region.