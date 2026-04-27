MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Queen's Road Capital Announces Maiden Interim Dividend Payment

April 27, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2026) - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company" or "QRC") is pleased to declare a dividend of C$0.125 for the first half of 2026 which represents an 8.7% increase over the 2025 dividend on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable to all shareholders of record as at May 20, 2026 (the "Dividend Record Date").

Warren Gilman, Chairman & CEO, stated: "We are delighted to announce another consecutive increase in our dividend. Dividends are a core value of Queen's Road and reflect the financial discipline with which we manage our investments. We welcome the participation of all shareholders in the DRIP program, which is a testament to their belief in the underlying value and strategy of the Company."

The previously approved dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") continues to be in effect, allowing investors to receive QRC shares in lieu of cash as a dividend. In order to participate in the DRIP, shareholders of record need to enrol anytime up to five (5) business days prior to the Dividend Record Date.

In order to process their DRIP applications:

Registered shareholders (those holding share certificates and/or shares under the Direct Registration System - DRS) must sign up directly with the transfer agent (Computershare) on its website ( ) or by calling Computershare's shareholder enquiry line at +1-800-564-6253; Beneficial shareholders (those holding their shares through brokerage houses which are in turn held via the Canadian Depository for Securities - CDS and the Depositary Trust Company - DTC) must sign up by contacting their respective brokers and/or their CDS/DTC representatives.

Only REGISTERED shareholders who have previously registered in the DRIP will continue to be registered in the DRIP unless they have taken the steps to deregister. BENEFICIAL shareholders (i.e. shareholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts) need to register in the DRIP prior to every dividend record date.

The number of shares to be received by DRIP participants will be based on a 5% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average share price of the Company prior to the Dividend Payment Date. All shares paid under the DRIP will be issued from treasury. Major shareholders, directors and officers representing over 50% of the outstanding shares of the Company are currently enrolled in the DRIP.

Queen's Road Capital is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.