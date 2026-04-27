Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link Sees Successful High Speed Multi-Train Trial

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JOHOR BAHRU, April 27 (Bernama) - The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project reached a significant technical milestone with the successful high-speed multi-train trial last Friday (April 24), marking a major step forward in its critical testing and commissioning phase.

In a Facebook posting, project operator RTS Operations Pte Ltd (RTSO) confirmed that the trials involved running multiple train sets simultaneously at elevated speeds to validate core infrastructure and safety systems under strict protocols.

“We successfully and safely ran multiple trains together at higher speeds while validating key systems such as regenerative braking. It's part of a broader testing journey, with more phases ahead as we continue strengthening system safety and performance towards system readiness,” RTSO shared via its official Facebook page.

The project is a vital development for the estimated 400,000 Malaysians who commute daily across the Johor Causeway for work.

Slated for commencement in January 2027, the RTS Link will have the capacity to transport up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, linking Bukit Chagar in Johor and Woodlands North in Singapore in approximately five minutes.

The update follows earlier assurances from Transport Minister Anthony Loke on April 3, where he stated that the global energy crisis has not impacted the progress or cost of the project including the construction of the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex and the Bukit Chagar Station.

According to Loke, physical works for the station and complex are in their final stages and are expected to begin full operation early next year as scheduled.

He said that RTS Link is now entering a very important and critical phase, namely testing and commissioning, including system installation, acceptance testing, integration and dynamic testing, which will lead to the Final Field Readiness (FFR) stage expected this September.

- NNN-BERNAMA