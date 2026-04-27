Nowshera: Five Dead As Rival Groups Clash Over Illegal Mining Plot

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A clash broke out between two armed groups over a dispute regarding an illegal gold mining plot in Jabbi, Nizam Pur area of Nowshera.

According to police, five people, including a passerby, were killed in the incident, while four others were seriously injured.

The DSP Akora Khattak Circle said the clash began yesterday when one group allegedly took control of a valuable plot along the Indus River.

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Upon receiving information, a heavy police contingent reached the site and cordoned off the area.

According to Rescue 1122, the bodies of the deceased and the injured have been shifted to Qazi Medical Complex Hospital.