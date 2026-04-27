Uzbekneftegaz, Chinese Partners Agree On Revenue-Boosting Measures For Asia Trans Gas

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Uzbekneftegaz and Chinese partners have agreed on measures aimed at increasing the revenues of the joint venture Asia Trans Gas, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz Sukhrob Khamroev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAPLine Zhong Fang, and Deputy General Director of PetroChina International Co. Ltd. Wang Haiyan during a working visit to China.

The talks, held in Zhuhai, focused on the current performance and prospects of the joint venture Asia Trans Gas.

The parties noted that cooperation has developed effectively in recent years. In particular, they highlighted the long-standing partnership between Uzbekneftegaz and TAPLine in operating the Uzbek section of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline.

Following the negotiations, the sides agreed to consistently implement a set of measures aimed at increasing the joint venture's revenues, strengthening its financial sustainability, and ensuring more efficient cost control.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue mutually beneficial and constructive cooperation at a high level.

Asia Trans Gas is a joint venture between Uzbekneftegaz and CNPC, responsible for the construction and operation of the Uzbek section of the Central Asia–China gas pipeline.