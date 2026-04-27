New Zealand Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 35 Existing & 9 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By Key Locations, White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore comprehensive insights into New Zealand's data center market with our Excel database product. Analyze 35 existing and 9 upcoming data centers in key locations like Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and more. Discover details on white-floor space, IT load capacity, and pricing. Key players like DCI Data Center and Datacom lead with a 154 MW capacity. Upcoming developments, notably in Auckland, signal strategic growth in the region. Ideal for REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and consultants seeking detailed data on market dynamics and investment opportunities.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The current operational market totals around 154 MW, where DCI Data Center, CDC Data Centres, and Datacom collectively dominate the landscape, accounting for most of the installed capacity.

Auckland dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for more than 60% of the total power capacity in the region.

Rather than explosive growth, the market demonstrates controlled and strategic expansion, with companies like TenPeaks, Datacom, and CDC Data Center positioning New Zealand as a stable and reliable digital infrastructure hub.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, and others.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (35 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the DatabaseScope & AssumptionsDefinitionsSnapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center FacilityExisting Data Center DatabaseUpcoming Data Center FacilityExisting vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit

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