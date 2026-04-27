GCC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 111 Existing & 72 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By Key Locations, White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive GCC Data Center Market Database, designed for industry insiders seeking detailed insights into colocation data centers. Covering Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, the database offers in-depth analysis on 111 existing and 72 upcoming data centers. Key highlights: Saudi Arabia leads with 60% of upcoming power capacity, while the UAE dominates the current market with 400+ MW of capacity. Leading operators include Khazna Data Centers and Gulf Data Hub. This resource is essential for REITs, contractors, infrastructure providers, and consultancy firms targeting the GCC's growing data infrastructure market.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

GCC hosts around 111 existing data centers, with countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia having a strong presence in the region.

Saudi Arabia is shaping the future of GCC data infrastructure, capturing over 60% of the region's upcoming data center power capacity. The UAE stands as the powerhouse of the current GCC data center market, with 400+ MW of capacity and over 45% of total operational IT power, led by companies like Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub.

Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company, and Gulf Data Hub lead the GCC data center market, accounting for 50%+ of total IT power capacity across the six GCC countries.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



Detailed Analysis of 111 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 72 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (111 FACILITIES)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Hamala Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (72 FACILITIES)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the DatabaseScope & AssumptionsDefinitionsSnapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center FacilityExisting Data Center DatabaseUpcoming Data Center FacilityExisting vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit

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