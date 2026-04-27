GCC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 111 Existing & 72 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By Key Locations, White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity
Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
GCC hosts around 111 existing data centers, with countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia having a strong presence in the region.
Saudi Arabia is shaping the future of GCC data infrastructure, capturing over 60% of the region's upcoming data center power capacity. The UAE stands as the powerhouse of the current GCC data center market, with 400+ MW of capacity and over 45% of total operational IT power, led by companies like Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub.
Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company, and Gulf Data Hub lead the GCC data center market, accounting for 50%+ of total IT power capacity across the six GCC countries.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
- Detailed Analysis of 111 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 72 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (111 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Hamala Data Center, Riyadh Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (72 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
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