403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mente Group Surpasses $1 Billion In 2025 Aircraft Transactions, Positioned For Continued 2026 Growth
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Moving into the second quarter of 2026, Mente Group has the momentum from a record breaking 2025, with more than $1 billion in aircraft transactions, to execute another record year. Mente, a leading global business aviation advisory and aircraft brokerage firm, has recently hired and promoted several key sales executives forecasting a buoyant 2026.
Mente Group achieved its highest annual transaction volume and greatest number of deals closed in company history in 2025. The milestone caps a year of accelerated growth and reinforces the firm's trajectory heading into 2026.
“2025 was Mente Group's strongest year yet, both in total transaction value and number of deals closed,” said Brian Proctor, president and CEO of Mente Group.“These results underscore the confidence our clients place in us to guide critical aviation investment decisions. We're grateful to our clients, partners, and team for their roles in this success,” he added.
The company has strengthened its leadership team in 2026 with several key appointments and promotions. Steve Main has joined as Chief Revenue Officer, and Kyle Bonda has been named Senior Managing Director. Jay Bushouse has been promoted to Senior Managing Director, Brent Hanson to Managing Director, and Rich Ropp has also been appointed Managing Director.
Mente Group reports strong sales activity in 2026, supported by a robust pipeline of aircraft transactions and advisory engagements across multiple categories. This performance reflects continued demand for the firm's core services, including aircraft transactions, asset advisory, consulting, appraisals, and valuations for corporations, high-net-worth individuals, and aviation stakeholders worldwide.
Founded in 2009, Mente Group has evolved into a full-service aviation advisory firm providing independent, data-driven guidance across the lifecycle of aircraft ownership and operations. Through its history the firm has conducted business with nearly half of the Fortune 100, advising clients on complex, high-value aviation assets with a focus on maximizing value and minimizing risk.
The company's 2025 results build on a multi-year growth trend driven by increased demand for business aviation, shifting fleet strategies, and sustained interest in both new and pre-owned aircraft. Mente Group's advisory-led model and market intelligence capabilities continue to help clients navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence.
About Mente Group
Mente Group is a leading business aviation advisory and aircraft brokerage firm specializing in aircraft transactions, asset management, and strategic, operational, and technical consulting. The company serves corporations, growth companies, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide, delivering independent advice backed by deep market intelligence and industry expertise. Since its founding in 2009, Mente Group has advised on billions of dollars in aircraft transactions and partnered with many of the world's largest companies and aviation stakeholders.
Mente Group is a member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA) and the American Society of Appraisers (ASA). For more information, visit Mente Group – Private Jet Brokerage and Consulting Firm Located in Dallas, TX
Mente Group achieved its highest annual transaction volume and greatest number of deals closed in company history in 2025. The milestone caps a year of accelerated growth and reinforces the firm's trajectory heading into 2026.
“2025 was Mente Group's strongest year yet, both in total transaction value and number of deals closed,” said Brian Proctor, president and CEO of Mente Group.“These results underscore the confidence our clients place in us to guide critical aviation investment decisions. We're grateful to our clients, partners, and team for their roles in this success,” he added.
The company has strengthened its leadership team in 2026 with several key appointments and promotions. Steve Main has joined as Chief Revenue Officer, and Kyle Bonda has been named Senior Managing Director. Jay Bushouse has been promoted to Senior Managing Director, Brent Hanson to Managing Director, and Rich Ropp has also been appointed Managing Director.
Mente Group reports strong sales activity in 2026, supported by a robust pipeline of aircraft transactions and advisory engagements across multiple categories. This performance reflects continued demand for the firm's core services, including aircraft transactions, asset advisory, consulting, appraisals, and valuations for corporations, high-net-worth individuals, and aviation stakeholders worldwide.
Founded in 2009, Mente Group has evolved into a full-service aviation advisory firm providing independent, data-driven guidance across the lifecycle of aircraft ownership and operations. Through its history the firm has conducted business with nearly half of the Fortune 100, advising clients on complex, high-value aviation assets with a focus on maximizing value and minimizing risk.
The company's 2025 results build on a multi-year growth trend driven by increased demand for business aviation, shifting fleet strategies, and sustained interest in both new and pre-owned aircraft. Mente Group's advisory-led model and market intelligence capabilities continue to help clients navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence.
About Mente Group
Mente Group is a leading business aviation advisory and aircraft brokerage firm specializing in aircraft transactions, asset management, and strategic, operational, and technical consulting. The company serves corporations, growth companies, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide, delivering independent advice backed by deep market intelligence and industry expertise. Since its founding in 2009, Mente Group has advised on billions of dollars in aircraft transactions and partnered with many of the world's largest companies and aviation stakeholders.
Mente Group is a member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA) and the American Society of Appraisers (ASA). For more information, visit Mente Group – Private Jet Brokerage and Consulting Firm Located in Dallas, TX
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment