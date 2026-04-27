President Murmu To Visit Army Training Command During Shimla Sojourn

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu's summer sojourn starting Monday will include a visit to the Army Training Command, Shimla, and an address at the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya in Palampur, an official said.

During her visit to Himachal Pradesh from April 27 to May 1, the President will stay at the Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, Shimla.

On April 28, the President will attend a banquet hosted by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh at Lok Bhavan, Shimla.

On April 29, she will visit the Atal Tunnel, said the statement.

On April 30, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya at Palampur. On the same day, she will host an 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra.

​On May 1, the President will visit the Army Training Command, Shimla, before leaving for Delhi.

The Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra opened its doors to the public in April 2023.

At present, the authorities provide a free bus service to tourists to the President's summer retreat. The Shimla to Mashobra service was started to celebrate President Murmu's two years in office on July 25, 2024.

The complimentary bus service of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation operates from the lift parking at Mall Road, Shimla on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ajay Bhardwaj, a guide at the presidential residence, said that visitors can explore the 174-year-old Rashtrapati Niwas, nature trails and other parts of the building, including its lawns and parks.

Constructed in 1850 by the King of Koti in European architectural style, the Rashtrapati Niwas, previously known as the Retreat Building, is one of four existing presidential residences in India.

The other three are Rashtrapati Ashiana, a Presidential retreat in Dehradun; Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana and Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President, in New Delhi.