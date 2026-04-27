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Artemis II Spacecraft Leaves Earth Orbit on Historic Journey Toward Moon
(MENAFN) NASA’s Artemis II mission has reached a major milestone after its Orion capsule successfully departed Earth’s orbit and began its trajectory toward the Moon, according to reports.
The spacecraft, carrying a crew of three American astronauts and one Canadian astronaut, left orbit on Thursday evening following a key engine maneuver approved earlier in the day by mission controllers. The decision came after NASA’s mission management team reviewed the spacecraft’s performance and cleared it for the critical stage of flight.
At approximately 7:50 p.m. EDT, the Orbital Maneuvering System engine, located on Orion’s service module, fired for nearly six minutes as the spacecraft passed through the lowest point of its elliptical orbit. The burn provided the necessary acceleration to push the capsule beyond Earth’s gravitational pull.
The maneuver increased Orion’s speed to around 25,000 miles per hour (about 40,233 kilometers per hour), effectively setting it on a four-day course toward lunar orbit.
Flight controllers confirmed the approval of the trans-lunar injection (TLI) burn earlier in the day, describing it as a key step in transitioning the spacecraft from Earth orbit to its lunar trajectory. A mission official stated during operations:
"We are go for TLI after the MMT concluded their deliberations a few minutes ago, and we're going to proceed down that path and get ready for the burn here,"
Inside the capsule, the crew expressed enthusiasm about the milestone. One astronaut described the experience as the spacecraft quickly moving away from Earth and preparing for acceleration toward the Moon, saying:
"We love those words. And we're loving the view. We're falling back to Earth real fast and looking forward to accelerating back to the moon,"
The mission follows the successful launch of Artemis II from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the first crewed lunar-bound flight in more than 50 years. The Space Launch System rocket delivered the Orion spacecraft into orbit earlier in the week, beginning a planned 10-day mission around the Moon and back to Earth.
NASA says the flight is designed to test critical systems needed for future deep space exploration, laying the groundwork for later Artemis missions aimed at returning humans to the lunar surface and beyond.
The spacecraft, carrying a crew of three American astronauts and one Canadian astronaut, left orbit on Thursday evening following a key engine maneuver approved earlier in the day by mission controllers. The decision came after NASA’s mission management team reviewed the spacecraft’s performance and cleared it for the critical stage of flight.
At approximately 7:50 p.m. EDT, the Orbital Maneuvering System engine, located on Orion’s service module, fired for nearly six minutes as the spacecraft passed through the lowest point of its elliptical orbit. The burn provided the necessary acceleration to push the capsule beyond Earth’s gravitational pull.
The maneuver increased Orion’s speed to around 25,000 miles per hour (about 40,233 kilometers per hour), effectively setting it on a four-day course toward lunar orbit.
Flight controllers confirmed the approval of the trans-lunar injection (TLI) burn earlier in the day, describing it as a key step in transitioning the spacecraft from Earth orbit to its lunar trajectory. A mission official stated during operations:
"We are go for TLI after the MMT concluded their deliberations a few minutes ago, and we're going to proceed down that path and get ready for the burn here,"
Inside the capsule, the crew expressed enthusiasm about the milestone. One astronaut described the experience as the spacecraft quickly moving away from Earth and preparing for acceleration toward the Moon, saying:
"We love those words. And we're loving the view. We're falling back to Earth real fast and looking forward to accelerating back to the moon,"
The mission follows the successful launch of Artemis II from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the first crewed lunar-bound flight in more than 50 years. The Space Launch System rocket delivered the Orion spacecraft into orbit earlier in the week, beginning a planned 10-day mission around the Moon and back to Earth.
NASA says the flight is designed to test critical systems needed for future deep space exploration, laying the groundwork for later Artemis missions aimed at returning humans to the lunar surface and beyond.
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