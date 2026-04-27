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China Announces Discovery of Two New Minerals in Lunar Samples
(MENAFN) China has reported the discovery of two previously unknown minerals found in samples returned from the Moon, according to state media and space authorities.
The findings come from material collected during the Chang’e-5 mission, which successfully returned to Earth in December 2020 with about 1,731 grams of lunar soil and rock gathered from the Oceanus Procellarum region. The mission marked China’s first retrieval of lunar samples and the first return of such material in over four decades.
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) identified the newly confirmed minerals as magnesiochangesite-(Y) and changesite-(Ce). With this discovery, the total number of known minerals originating from the Moon has risen to eight globally.
Officials noted that one of the previously identified lunar minerals, changesite-(Y), was first reported in 2022, highlighting ongoing analysis of the returned samples.
The minerals were officially approved by the International Mineralogical Association’s Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification, according to announcements made during the 2026 Space Day of China in Chengdu.
The Chang’e lunar exploration program has been a key part of China’s broader space exploration efforts, including the Chang’e-4 mission in 2019, which achieved the first landing on the Moon’s far side.
Researchers say continued study of lunar samples is expected to deepen scientific understanding of the Moon’s composition and geological history.
The findings come from material collected during the Chang’e-5 mission, which successfully returned to Earth in December 2020 with about 1,731 grams of lunar soil and rock gathered from the Oceanus Procellarum region. The mission marked China’s first retrieval of lunar samples and the first return of such material in over four decades.
The China National Space Administration (CNSA) identified the newly confirmed minerals as magnesiochangesite-(Y) and changesite-(Ce). With this discovery, the total number of known minerals originating from the Moon has risen to eight globally.
Officials noted that one of the previously identified lunar minerals, changesite-(Y), was first reported in 2022, highlighting ongoing analysis of the returned samples.
The minerals were officially approved by the International Mineralogical Association’s Commission on New Minerals, Nomenclature and Classification, according to announcements made during the 2026 Space Day of China in Chengdu.
The Chang’e lunar exploration program has been a key part of China’s broader space exploration efforts, including the Chang’e-4 mission in 2019, which achieved the first landing on the Moon’s far side.
Researchers say continued study of lunar samples is expected to deepen scientific understanding of the Moon’s composition and geological history.
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