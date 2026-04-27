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Vietnam Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 28 Existing & 27 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity


2026-04-27 05:31:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the latest Vietnam data center market insights with our comprehensive Excel database, detailing key colocation data center information. Analyze 28 existing and 27 upcoming facilities across Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, including current and future white-floor space, IT load capacities, and pricing data. Dominated by leading operators like Viettel IDC and FPT Telecom, the market anticipates a near-doubling of power capacity from 580 MW in 2025 to 980 MW by 2030. Essential for Data Center REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers, this database is your guide to Vietnam's burgeoning data center landscape.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The pipeline of upcoming data centers is strong, with around 12-20 planned or under-construction projects that will significantly boost future capacity, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Vietnam hosts around 28 operational data centers, with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City dominating the IDC, FPT Telecom, VNPT and CMC Telecom rank among the leading existing data center operators by capacity across Vietnam.

Vietnam's total data center power capacity is projected to nearly double from around 580 MW in 2025 to about 980 MW by 2030, driven by new facilities and strong market demand.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Detailed Analysis of 28 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 27 upcoming data centers
  • Location covered: Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (28 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Hanoi Tower Data Center or Da Nang Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (27 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

    For more information about this database visit

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    • GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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