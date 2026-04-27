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China Condemns US Sanctions on Firms, Vows to Protect Interests
(MENAFN) China on Monday criticizes US sanctions targeting Chinese companies, describing them as “illicit” and pledging to protect the interests of its firms, according to reports.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian says, “China always opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law,” during a briefing in Beijing.
The comments come after the US Treasury on Friday announces new Iran-related sanctions and issues a general license allowing the wind-down of transactions involving Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co.
A State Department spokesman says the measures are part of wider efforts to counter what Washington describes as Iran’s illicit oil trade. The sanctions also target a major independent Chinese refinery, along with nearly 40 other entities, including so-called “teapot” refineries based mainly in Shandong province.
Lin urges the US to stop what he calls abusive sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, adding that China will firmly protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian says, “China always opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law,” during a briefing in Beijing.
The comments come after the US Treasury on Friday announces new Iran-related sanctions and issues a general license allowing the wind-down of transactions involving Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co.
A State Department spokesman says the measures are part of wider efforts to counter what Washington describes as Iran’s illicit oil trade. The sanctions also target a major independent Chinese refinery, along with nearly 40 other entities, including so-called “teapot” refineries based mainly in Shandong province.
Lin urges the US to stop what he calls abusive sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction, adding that China will firmly protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.
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