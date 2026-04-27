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Kenya Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis Of 13 Existing & 9 Upcoming Data Centers 2025-2029 By White-Floor Area, IT Load (MW), Pricing, Rack Capacity


2026-04-27 05:16:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Kenya data center market with our detailed Excel database product. Gain insights into 13 existing colocation data centers and 9 upcoming facilities in Kisumu, Mombasa, and Nairobi, focusing on key metrics like white-floor space, IT load capacity, and pricing. Nairobi, the digital hub of Kenya, features major players like Digital Realty and iXAfrica Data Centres, with aggressive expansions by global operators. Ideal for REITs, construction contractors, and corporate agencies, this resource offers a thorough analysis for informed decision-making in Kenya's growing digital economy.

Dublin, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Kenya hosts around 13 existing data centers, with Nairobi being the primary digital infrastructure hub.

Digital Realty, iXAfrica Data Centres and Safaricom rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Kenya. With projects from iXAfrica Data Centres, Nairobi has become a major data center destination in upcoming capacity.

Global and regional players like iXAfrica Data Centres and Africa Data Centres are expanding aggressively, signaling confidence in Kenya's digital economy.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Detailed Analysis of 13 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Kisumu, Mombasa, Nairobi.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (13 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (NB01 or Mombasa Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit

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