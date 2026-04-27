Heat-Sensitive Moxibustion Robot For Improving Depressive State In Methamphetamine Addicts During Withdrawal Period

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A robot-assisted form of heat-sensitive moxibustion may offer a new, non-drug way to support people recovering from methamphetamine dependence while experiencing depressive symptoms. In a randomized controlled trial, patients who received the heat-sensitive moxibustion robot therapy alongside routine rehabilitation showed broader improvement than those receiving standard care alone. The gains extended beyond mood, reaching drug craving, anxiety, and sleep quality, with several benefits still evident at follow-up. The findings suggest that a heat-sensitive moxibustion therapy, when delivered with robotic precision and consistency, could become a promising supportive tool for withdrawal period.

Methamphetamine withdrawal is often manifested not only by physical changes, but also by depression, anxiety, drug craving, and sleep disturbance. The paper notes that depressive symptoms are highly prevalent among methamphetamine addicts and are associated with worse quality of life, stronger craving, aggression, and higher psychological risk. Current approaches, including medication and psychotherapy, can help, but both face limits: drugs may cause adverse effects or produce unsatisfactory responses, while psychotherapy can be lengthy and difficult to scale. Because of these challenges, deeper research is needed into safe, practical, and effectual interventions for emotional distress during withdrawal.

Researchers from Jiangxi University of Chinese Medicine, its affiliated hospital, and provincial drug rehabilitation institutions in Jiangxi, China, reported (DOI: ) in August 2025 in Chinese Acupuncture & Moxibustion that a heat-sensitive moxibustion robot improved depressive symptoms in people undergoing methamphetamine withdrawal. The randomized controlled trial also found benefits in craving, anxiety, and sleep, pointing to a broader role for nonpharmacological support in addiction recovery.

The trial enrolled 60 participants with methamphetamine addiction and depressive state from two compulsory isolation drug rehabilitation centers between April and November in 2024. They were randomly assigned in a 2:1 ratio to routine health education and rehabilitation activities alone, or to the same care plus robotic heat-sensitive moxibustion. During the experiment process, 6 cases were dropouts, and 36 participants remained in the intervention group and 18 in the control group for analysis. The robotic system was used to identify heat-sensitive responses at Shenque (CV8) and Danzhong (CV17), then to deliver two acupoints sparrow-pecking moxibustion for 60 minutes per session, 12 sessions over four weeks. Researchers assessed clinician-rated depression(Hamilton depression scale), self-rated depression, craving, clinician-rated anxiety(Hamilton anxiety scale), self-rated anxiety, and sleep quality before treatment, at weeks 2 and 4, and four weeks after treatment ended. Compared with both baseline and the control group, the intervention group showed stronger improvements in clinician-rated depression and craving across all post-treatment time points, and additional gains in self-rated depression, anxiety, and sleep quality at later assessments. No treatment-related adverse events were reported.

What makes the study especially notable is not only the therapy itself, but the way it was delivered. The authors argue that the robot helps standardize a technique that is difficult to sustain manually over long sessions, allowing more precise, repeatable, and operator-independent treatment. In rehabilitation settings, where consistency, comfort, and adherence matter, that added control may be one of the technology's most meaningful contributions.

The results point to a potentially valuable adjunct for methamphetamine addiction treatment: a non-drug intervention that may ease depressive symptoms while also reducing craving and improving sleep, two factors closely linked to recovery stability. The study was relatively small, conducted in a specialized rehabilitation environment, and followed patients for only four weeks after treatment, so broader and longer-term trials are still needed. Even so, the work offers an intriguing model for combining traditional therapy with modern robotic delivery to create more standardized supportive care for vulnerable patients in withdrawal.

Original Source

Funding Information

Major Science and Technology R&D Special Project of Jiangxi Province: 20232ACG01006; National Basic Research Program of China (973 Program): 2015CB554503; Jiangxi Province Traditional Chinese Medicine Science and Technology Program: 2021D001, 2021D003.