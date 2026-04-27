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Experts in Istanbul Highlight AI’s Impact on Information, Economy, Trust
(MENAFN) Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how information is created, shared, and trusted, experts said during discussions at the International Strategic Communication Summit (STRATCOM) 2026 held in Istanbul.
A panel titled “Future of AI in Strategic Communication: Challenges and Opportunities” brought together policymakers, media representatives, and academics to examine both the benefits and risks associated with the fast-growing technology. The session was moderated by Serdar Karagöz, president and CEO of Anadolu, who emphasized the unprecedented speed of AI-driven change.
Karagöz noted that artificial intelligence is transforming nearly every stage of information production and dissemination, stating:
"AI is changing everything. It is clear, and it is very fast,"
He added that the technology is altering how people create, share, and interpret information.
He also referenced global economic projections suggesting that AI could contribute up to $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030, describing the development as both significant and rapid. Karagöz warned that while AI may create new opportunities, it could also displace certain jobs and shift how digital content is produced, with increasing amounts of online material potentially generated by AI systems.
He further raised broader concerns about reliability and governance, questioning issues such as trust, control, and data security in an AI-driven information environment.
"Can we trust it? Who controls AI? And what about data security?" he asked.
Other participants also addressed regulatory approaches to artificial intelligence. Fatih Dönmez, who chairs Türkiye’s parliamentary committee on AI, outlined that different global models are emerging in how countries manage the technology. He noted that one approach, commonly associated with the United States, prioritizes rapid innovation with regulation typically introduced afterward.
The discussions reflected growing international attention on how AI will shape economic systems, media ecosystems, and public trust, while also raising questions about oversight, governance, and long-term societal impact.
A panel titled “Future of AI in Strategic Communication: Challenges and Opportunities” brought together policymakers, media representatives, and academics to examine both the benefits and risks associated with the fast-growing technology. The session was moderated by Serdar Karagöz, president and CEO of Anadolu, who emphasized the unprecedented speed of AI-driven change.
Karagöz noted that artificial intelligence is transforming nearly every stage of information production and dissemination, stating:
"AI is changing everything. It is clear, and it is very fast,"
He added that the technology is altering how people create, share, and interpret information.
He also referenced global economic projections suggesting that AI could contribute up to $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030, describing the development as both significant and rapid. Karagöz warned that while AI may create new opportunities, it could also displace certain jobs and shift how digital content is produced, with increasing amounts of online material potentially generated by AI systems.
He further raised broader concerns about reliability and governance, questioning issues such as trust, control, and data security in an AI-driven information environment.
"Can we trust it? Who controls AI? And what about data security?" he asked.
Other participants also addressed regulatory approaches to artificial intelligence. Fatih Dönmez, who chairs Türkiye’s parliamentary committee on AI, outlined that different global models are emerging in how countries manage the technology. He noted that one approach, commonly associated with the United States, prioritizes rapid innovation with regulation typically introduced afterward.
The discussions reflected growing international attention on how AI will shape economic systems, media ecosystems, and public trust, while also raising questions about oversight, governance, and long-term societal impact.
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