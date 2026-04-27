China Blocks Meta's Acquisition Of AI Firm Manus: State Planner
Beijing: China has blocked Meta's acquisition of AI startup Manus, the country's top economic planning body said Monday, following media reports last month that Beijing had restricted two co-founders from leaving the country.
Beijing's National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement that it will "prohibit the foreign investment in the acquisition of the Manus project" and "requires the parties involved to withdraw the acquisition transaction".
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