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Avantel Limited Reports Q4 FY26 Income From Operations Of INR 63.15 Cr PAT Of INR 7.05 Cr
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 27th April 2026: Avantel Limited (BSE: 532406 & NSE: AVANTEL), a provider of technology solutions to the defence and communication sectors, announced its audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2026.
For the year ended 31st March 2026, the Company reported revenue of ₹221.35 Cr, with EBITDA of ₹55.84 Cr and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹22.50 Cr.
Key Financial Highlights
- Revenue from operations of ₹63.15 Cr for the quarter ended 31st March 2026 and ₹221.35 Cr for the year ended 31st March 2026
- EBITDA of ₹16.48 Cr for the quarter ended 31st March 2026 and ₹55.84 Cr for the year ended 31st March 2026
- Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹7.05 Cr for the quarter ended 31st March 2026 and ₹22.50 Cr for the year ended 31st March 2026
Commenting on the results, Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, said: "The fourth quarter reflects consistent execution across our core businesses, with deliveries progressing as planned and financial performance remaining resilient. Alongside execution, we are advancing multiple indigenous product and technology initiatives aligned with future defence and communication requirements. Additionally, we have invested ₹90 crores in establishing new facilities
This year we have been highly successful in converting few high value projects such as Wind Profiler Radar Systems for the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Supply of Ka Band ready Full Motion Antenna (FMA) Systems to New Space India Limited (NSIL), Supply & Maintenance of RTIS systems to Indian Railways. These major order wins have collectively strengthened our order book.
These efforts reinforce our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat while positioning Avantel to address upcoming opportunities with robust, indigenous solutions. We remain confident about our trajectory for the remainder of the year."
Avantel's Board remains confident in the Company's strategic direction and will continue to focus on disciplined execution, technology development, and strategic partnerships.
About Avantel Limited
Founded by Vidyasagar Abburi, Avantel Limited has been at the forefront of strategic communication solutions for over three decades. Specializing in advanced communication products, radar systems, and network management software, Avantel's expertise spans satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), and defence electronics. The company is dedicated to strengthening national security and contributing to India's self-reliance in critical technology areas.
For the year ended 31st March 2026, the Company reported revenue of ₹221.35 Cr, with EBITDA of ₹55.84 Cr and Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹22.50 Cr.
Key Financial Highlights
- Revenue from operations of ₹63.15 Cr for the quarter ended 31st March 2026 and ₹221.35 Cr for the year ended 31st March 2026
- EBITDA of ₹16.48 Cr for the quarter ended 31st March 2026 and ₹55.84 Cr for the year ended 31st March 2026
- Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹7.05 Cr for the quarter ended 31st March 2026 and ₹22.50 Cr for the year ended 31st March 2026
Commenting on the results, Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, said: "The fourth quarter reflects consistent execution across our core businesses, with deliveries progressing as planned and financial performance remaining resilient. Alongside execution, we are advancing multiple indigenous product and technology initiatives aligned with future defence and communication requirements. Additionally, we have invested ₹90 crores in establishing new facilities
This year we have been highly successful in converting few high value projects such as Wind Profiler Radar Systems for the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Supply of Ka Band ready Full Motion Antenna (FMA) Systems to New Space India Limited (NSIL), Supply & Maintenance of RTIS systems to Indian Railways. These major order wins have collectively strengthened our order book.
These efforts reinforce our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat while positioning Avantel to address upcoming opportunities with robust, indigenous solutions. We remain confident about our trajectory for the remainder of the year."
Avantel's Board remains confident in the Company's strategic direction and will continue to focus on disciplined execution, technology development, and strategic partnerships.
About Avantel Limited
Founded by Vidyasagar Abburi, Avantel Limited has been at the forefront of strategic communication solutions for over three decades. Specializing in advanced communication products, radar systems, and network management software, Avantel's expertise spans satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), and defence electronics. The company is dedicated to strengthening national security and contributing to India's self-reliance in critical technology areas.
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