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From Opens To Revenue: Targetnxt Launches“Inbox To Impact” On What's Broken In B2B Email
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) B2B email marketing is no longer delivering predictable results. While open rates remain inconsistent and often misleading, click-through and response rates are steadily declining creating a widening gap between campaign activity and actual revenue outcomes. As traditional metrics lose their reliability, marketing and sales teams are being forced to rethink how email performance is measured and improved.
Recognizing this shift, TargetNXT has launched“Inbox to Impact,” a new podcast series focused on breaking down where modern B2B email strategies are falling short and what it takes to turn engagement into measurable business results.
Hosted by Eriin Foster, Marketing Director at TargetNXT, and featuring Clement D, Founder & CEO of TargetNXT, the podcast brings a practical, experience-driven perspective to today's outreach challenges, drawing from real campaign insights and evolving industry trends.
A Structured Look at What's Breaking Across the Email Funnel
Inbox to Impact is a 4-part series that breaks down the B2B email journey:
Episode 1: Why Open Rates Are Dropping
Explores why open rates are no longer a reliable success metric.
Episode 2: The Disconnect Between Opens and Engagement
Examines the growing gap between email visibility and actual engagement.
Episode 3: Not Getting Responses? Here's Why
Looks at why clicks aren't translating into meaningful conversations.
Episode 4 (Upcoming): Why Conversions Are Harder in 2026
Focuses on how to bridge the gap between engagement and revenue.
The series underscores an important truth:
Opens don't matter if clicks don't convert.
Clicks don't matter if conversations don't start.
Conversations don't matter if revenue doesn't follow.
Why This Matters
Changes in privacy regulations, inbox saturation, and evolving buyer behavior have significantly altered how B2B emails are received and acted upon.
“Marketers are still optimizing for metrics that no longer reflect reality,” said Eriin Foster.“We're here to help teams understand what's actually happening inside the inbox and what needs to change.”
“Email isn't ineffective; it's just being used in outdated ways,” said Clement D.“The real challenge is bridging the gap between engagement and conversion.”
Listen to Inbox to Impact
The first three episodes are now live, with the fourth episode coming soon.
Explore the podcast here:
About TargetNXT
TargetNXT is a B2B data and marketing solutions provider that helps organizations improve outreach performance through accurate targeting, reliable data, and multi-channel engagement strategies. By enabling businesses to connect with the right decision-makers, TargetNXT supports more effective campaigns and measurable growth.
Recognizing this shift, TargetNXT has launched“Inbox to Impact,” a new podcast series focused on breaking down where modern B2B email strategies are falling short and what it takes to turn engagement into measurable business results.
Hosted by Eriin Foster, Marketing Director at TargetNXT, and featuring Clement D, Founder & CEO of TargetNXT, the podcast brings a practical, experience-driven perspective to today's outreach challenges, drawing from real campaign insights and evolving industry trends.
A Structured Look at What's Breaking Across the Email Funnel
Inbox to Impact is a 4-part series that breaks down the B2B email journey:
Episode 1: Why Open Rates Are Dropping
Explores why open rates are no longer a reliable success metric.
Episode 2: The Disconnect Between Opens and Engagement
Examines the growing gap between email visibility and actual engagement.
Episode 3: Not Getting Responses? Here's Why
Looks at why clicks aren't translating into meaningful conversations.
Episode 4 (Upcoming): Why Conversions Are Harder in 2026
Focuses on how to bridge the gap between engagement and revenue.
The series underscores an important truth:
Opens don't matter if clicks don't convert.
Clicks don't matter if conversations don't start.
Conversations don't matter if revenue doesn't follow.
Why This Matters
Changes in privacy regulations, inbox saturation, and evolving buyer behavior have significantly altered how B2B emails are received and acted upon.
“Marketers are still optimizing for metrics that no longer reflect reality,” said Eriin Foster.“We're here to help teams understand what's actually happening inside the inbox and what needs to change.”
“Email isn't ineffective; it's just being used in outdated ways,” said Clement D.“The real challenge is bridging the gap between engagement and conversion.”
Listen to Inbox to Impact
The first three episodes are now live, with the fourth episode coming soon.
Explore the podcast here:
About TargetNXT
TargetNXT is a B2B data and marketing solutions provider that helps organizations improve outreach performance through accurate targeting, reliable data, and multi-channel engagement strategies. By enabling businesses to connect with the right decision-makers, TargetNXT supports more effective campaigns and measurable growth.
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